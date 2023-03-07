What is Alia Bhatt’s most admirable quality? Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS: ‘She can genuinely…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among Bollywood’s most adored and popular couples, and they never fail to shell out major relationship goals. Every time Alia posts a picture of herself and Ranbir, they go viral on social media. Ranbir and Alia have a lot of admiration for one another, and it is quite evident every time they speak about each other in interviews. Alia once revealed that she feels Ranbir’s silence is his biggest strength and that he doesn’t have to explain himself to the world. Now, in a recent interview, Ranbir was asked about what he feels Alia’s strength is, and he quickly replied that it is her ability to express her feelings.

Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s most admirable quality

While speaking with ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor said that Alia Bhatt has a great ability to speak her mind and that she expresses herself very well. When quizzed about Alia’s strength as a person, Ranbir said, “She can express what she is feeling. And very genuinely express what she is feeling. I think she's got a great connection between her mind and heart and she is able to actually tell it in words. And I think that's a very admirable quality.”

Ranbir Kapoor on why he stopped doing rom-coms

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to release on 8th March. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if it was a conscious decision to star in a rom-com, as he wasn’t seen in a film in this space post the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir replied that that may have been a conscious decision, but it was also because he was being offered other films. He added that the kind of rom-coms that he was being offered weren’t really exciting and that they had nothing new to offer.

“Somewhere I was retired from this genre in my head. I thought maybe it is a dying genre and nobody wants to watch a rom-coms anymore and they want big ticket experiences,” said Ranbir.

