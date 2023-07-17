What is Deepika Padukone's idea of date night with Ranveer Singh? Project K actress reveals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood's power couples. The duo have hectic schedules, courtesy of their demanding profession. So how do they spend their quality time together? What is their idea of a date night? Well, the actress recently spilled beans on this in an interview. She said the duo prefer cozy date nights at home, watching movies and ordering food.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s ideal date night

Their profession often requires them to travel extensively and engage with people, making them appreciate the value of downtime together. Deepika revealed that their ideal date night involves watching a movie in the comfort of their own room, donning pajamas, and indulging in delicious takeaway meals. Choosing to stay at home allows them to unwind and connect with each other away from the pressures of their hectic schedules. While they do appreciate the excitement of getting ready and going out for special occasions, their preferred way of spending time together involves relaxation and enjoying each other's company within the comfort of their home.

This is what Deepika Padukone said in an interview

During an interview with Curly Tales, Deepika Padukone shared her preference for intimate date nights. She expressed her disinterest in in-room dining or exploring restaurants, stating, "My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, occasionally we do like going out, getting ready, date night, but for the most part, we do enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas and ordering in."

Ranveer and Deepika - Bollywood's power couple

Project K actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story began on the sets of the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Following the success of Ram Leela, Deepika and Ranveer starred together in two more Bhansali films, Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). On November 14 and 15, 2018, Deepika and Ranveer exchanged vows in two lavish ceremonies held at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The wedding festivities were a private affair attended by close family and friends.

Ranveer and Deepika’s work front

After their collaboration in Pathaan, Deepika Padukone will once again team up with Shah Rukh Khan for the film Jawan, where she will make a special appearance. Her next film is Project K, which has garnered a buzz.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar, where he stars alongside Alia Bhatt. It is scheduled for release on July 28.

