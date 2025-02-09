What is Kareena Kapoor Khan hinting at with her post on ‘theories and assumptions’ after attack on Saif Ali Khan? Actress says ‘Until it happens…’

Following the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan last month, actor Kareena Kapoor recently shared a cryptic message on her Instagram stories. Although she did not directly mention the incident, her post subtly hinted at her emotions in the aftermath of the event. The actress reflected on the difference between theories, assumptions, and realizations, emphasized the importance of being humble in life, and added that people often believe they are smarter until something actually happens to them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted the note with a red heart emoji on her Instagram stories. The post she re-shared reads, “You'll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting. Until it actually happens to you, Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn.”

The attack on her husband took place in the early hours of January 16, 2025, when an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan’s apartment and stabbed him multiple times during an attempted burglary. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for injuries on his neck and near his spine.

The Mumbai police are actively investigating the case and have arrested a Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, in connection with the attack.

In the latest update on the case, forensic analysis has confirmed that the fingerprints of the suspect, Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, match those discovered at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. However, the final report on the fingerprint examination is still awaited. Meanwhile, police officials stated that two employees from the actor’s household have identified Shariful Fakir as the intruder who broke into the home.

Advertisement

Following the attack, The Crew star stated on social media, describing it as extremely difficult for her family and expressing their ongoing struggle to come to terms with the incident. She urged the media and paparazzi to avoid excessive speculation and continuous coverage as they navigated this challenging time.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s most recent appearance was in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR. He is set to feature next in the Netflix film Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.