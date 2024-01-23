What is Katrina Kaif's net worth? Exploring the Merry Christmas actress' wealth and fortune

From her early days as an outsider to becoming one of the reigning queens of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif's journey is nothing short of a cinematic fairy tale. Starting as a model and making her Bollywood debut with Boom, she catapulted to fame in 2007 with Namaste London, and there has been no looking back since. As she gracefully steps into her 40s, Katrina Kaif's net worth mirrors the culmination of years of hard work and success.

In this article, let's unveil the intriguing details of Katrina Kaif's net worth in rupees, her diverse income sources, smart investments, and more, painting a vivid picture of the financial prowess behind this Bollywood diva.

What is the net worth of Katrina Kaif?

According to Forbes and DNA, Katrina Kaif's net worth in 2024 stands at a whopping INR 224 crore, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. As reported by Lifestyle Asia, her monthly income tallies up to INR 3 crore, with an impressive yearly revenue of approximately INR 30 crore. Notably, she commands a substantial fee of INR 10-12 crore per film, underscoring her immense value in the film industry.

Name: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Full Name: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Salary per year: 30 crore

30 crore Date of birth: 16 July 1983

16 July 1983 Age: 40

40 Place of birth: Victoria, Hong Kong

Victoria, Hong Kong Gender: Female

Female Height: 1.74 m

1.74 m Profession: Actor

Actor Nationality: British

British Monthly Income: 3 crore

3 crore Spouse: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal Children: None

None Parents: Mohammed Kaif, Suzanne Turquotte

Mohammed Kaif, Suzanne Turquotte Siblings: Sebastien Laurent Michel, Stephanie Turcotte, Christine Turcotte, Natacha Turcotte OGorman, Melissa Turcotte, Isabelle Kaif, Sonia Turcotte

Sebastien Laurent Michel, Stephanie Turcotte, Christine Turcotte, Natacha Turcotte OGorman, Melissa Turcotte, Isabelle Kaif, Sonia Turcotte Katrina Kaif Net Worth: 224 crore

Katrina Kaif’s income sources

Despite her primary income source being films, which has significantly contributed to Katrina’s net worth of Rs 224 crore over the past two decades, the Tiger 3 actress has shown financial acumen by diversifying her portfolio. In recent years, the actress has ventured into real estate and various businesses, broadening her scope of income streams.

Advertisement

Acting projects

As reported by DNA and Financial Express, Katrina Kaif's fee for each acting project typically ranges from Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore. Notably, for her latest venture, Tiger 3, the actress has seemingly upped her fee, securing a more substantial paycheck for reprising her role as Zoya Humaini-Rathore, as per a report from Times of India.

Brand endorsements

Katrina is the face of several prestigious brands such as Lakmé, L'Oreal, Slice, Rado, Uniqlo, Etihad Airways, Panasonic, and others. As reported by DNA and Financial Express, the 40-year-old actress commands an endorsement fee ranging from Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore for promoting a single brand.

Social media posts

With a staggering following of over 78 million on Instagram, the Merry Christmas actress leverages her social media presence for lucrative brand promotions. As reported by Hindustan Times, the Bollywood actress charges approximately Rs 72.8 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a single promotional post on the platform.

Kay Beauty brand

In 2019, Katrina ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty, in collaboration with the e-commerce giant Nykaa. A Forbes report from 2022 revealed that Kay Beauty achieved an annualized Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of over Rs 100 crore within just three years. The brand boasts an extensive product line, featuring foundations, lipsticks, concealers, hair serums, perfumes, highlighters, and more.

Investments

Before establishing her own brand, Katrina Kaif made a strategic investment of Rs 2.04 crore in a joint venture with Nykaa, known as Nykaa-KK Beauty, back in 2018. Subsequently, her investment witnessed substantial growth, reaching Rs 22 crore in 2021, as reported by DNA.

Apart from their earnings from movies, brand endorsements, and business ventures, Bollywood stars frequently generate a significant income through private appearances at events like weddings and birthdays. As reported by Mint, the Phone Bhoot actress is said to charge an estimated fee of around Rs 3.5 crore for her participation in such private events.

Katrina Kaif’s real estate investments

According to Lifestyle Asia, the actress holds a 3 BHK Apartment in Bandra with an estimated value of INR 8.20 crore. She has also invested in a property in Lokhandwala valued at around USD 2 million INR 17 crore. Alongside these, Katrina has purchased a 4-BHK penthouse in Bandra, where she currently resides with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, she owns a bungalow in London, estimated at INR 7 crore.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif’s early life

Born on 16 July 1983 in British Hong Kong, Katrina Kaif carries her mother's surname Turquotte (also spelled Turcotte). Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman with Kashmiri roots, and her mother, Suzanne (also spelled Susanna), is an English lawyer and charity worker.

Katrina, who has seven siblings, experienced her parents' divorce during her childhood. After spending three years in London, she made the move to India. At the age of 14, Kaif achieved success by winning a beauty contest in Hawaii, leading to her first modeling assignment in a jewelry campaign. She pursued a modeling career in London, working with freelance agencies and becoming a regular participant in the London Fashion Week. During this period, she made her first visit to India, prompted by a suggestion from an Asian friend.

Katrina Kaif's career highlights

Making her debut with Boom in 2003, Katrina quickly rose to fame with breakout performances, gaining widespread recognition. The year 2007 proved pivotal with the success of Namastey London, establishing her as a leading actress. Commercial hits like Welcome in the same year further solidified her position.

The actress received praise for her role in the socially relevant New York (2009). The action-packed Ek Tha Tiger (2012) opposite Salman Khan and Dhoom 3 (2013) opposite Aamir Khan showcased her prowess in the genre.

Her recent release Merry Christmas, although not a commercial success box office-wise, garnered her performance critical acclaim.

Katrina Kaif's Personal Life

Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on 9 December 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The union of the two Bollywood stars garnered extensive media attention and coverage.

5 Best Katrina Kaif movies

Katrina’s filmography is rich with stellar performances, but her top 5 films include:

Namastey London (2007)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Disclaimer: The aforementioned earnings of the actor were reported by DNA, Forbes, Financial Express, Hindustan Times, Times of India, Lifestyle Asia, and Mint.

Advertisement

All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

ALSO READ: What is Deepika Padukone's net worth? Exploring the Fighter actress' wealth and fortune