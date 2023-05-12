What is Parineeti Chopra’s beau Raghav Chadha wearing for their engagement? Find out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set for their engagement ceremony which is going to be held in Delhi. The lovebirds were recently snapped at Mumbai airport as they were coming to Delhi for their ceremony. Although the couple has always kept mum about their affair fans have always wanted to know everything about their engagement and wedding. Yesterday, we gave you a glimpse of Parineeti’s Mumbai house which was decked up ahead of the engagement ceremony. We even gave you details about the actress’ outfit and now we have got our hands on details of what her beau Raghav will be wearing for his big day.

Raghav Chadha’s engagement outfit details

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Raghav Chadha will wear an achkan designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva. This achkan is reportedly specially designed for the AAP leader. Talking about the details further a source close to the couple revealed that Pawan has designed an ivory achkan in pure khadi silk along with ivory pants and a matching kurta for Raghav. The source added that Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy so the achkan does not have any kind of work on it. “I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue. He wanted something very simple, so I focused on cuts, a great fit and beautiful textures” the source revealed.

Parineeti Chopra’s engagement outfit details

According to reports in India Today a source close to the actress revealed that Parineeti Chopra will be wearing celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s outfit for her engagement with Raghav Chadha. We had shared glimpses of the actress getting snapped outside Manish’s house in Mumbai before she left for Delhi yesterday. It was since then that the buzz around her wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit for her big day started doing the rounds. "After multiple visits to Manish Malhotra's studio and his home, Parineeti has decided to wear his designed outfit for her big day. The outfit trials have been done for the engagement day,” revealed the source. The reports further added that the actress asked the designer to keep it simple yet elegant as she is not a fan of heavy work. She wanted to keep the look minimalistic and classy.

