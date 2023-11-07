What is ptosis? Learn more about the condition that Zeenat Aman is suffering from

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman revealed that she has been suffering from a condition called ptosis for the last four decades. The news created a stir across social media platforms, leaving fans perturbed about the actress’ health. While the news has created quite a buzz, let’s find out what ptosis is all about.

Ptosis can cause problems with eyesight

According to the National Library of Medicine, the condition is also called the ‘drooping of the upper eyelid’ and the patient usually starts complaining about defects in the vision. Moreover, it can be acquired or neurogenic.

Proper and timely diagnosis and treatments can be of help to those dealing with Ptosis. In this condition, the upper eyelid becomes abnormally low positioned, hence having an adverse impact on the eyesight.

Treatment of Ptosis

The treatment of this condition depends on its degree. The two typical solutions to the underlying problem can either be the surgical route or the non-surgical route.

Surgery is necessary to treat congenital ptosis and cases where non-surgical treatment is ineffective. Non-surgical treatment is usually the first option for myogenic ptosis and neurogenic ptosis.

Zeenat Aman’s Ptosis revelation

The veteran actress took to her Instagram account to discuss her long battle with ptosis and stated how it was difficult for her to come to terms with her condition as it had an effect on her appearance, and being associated with Bollywood made it all the more challenging for her.

“I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still,” she said in her Instagram post.

Although she received treatments, Aman revealed they unfortunately turned out to be unsuccessful. However, she provided a health update that her recovery has been slow but steady, and her vision is much clearer now.

In the above pictures, Zeenat Aman can be seen in a hospital room as her battle with Ptosis continues.

Here’s wishing the legendary actress a very speedy recovery!

