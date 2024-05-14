What is the Gaja Gamini walk that Aditi Rao Hydari aced in Heeramandi and left the internet obsessed with?

You’d lie if you said that you didn’t like Aditi Rao Hydari’s walk in Heeramandi song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao. It is breaking the internet and how. Her 15-second walk has become a trending discussion on the internet and people are wondering where has it been inspired from. We got you covered on the same.

What is Gaja Gamini walk?

The walk of seduction that Aditi Rao Hydari’s character Bibbojaan did in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali is called Gaja Gamini. In Indian classical dance, this is a graceful and dignified movement inspired by the majestic gait of an elephant. The term “Gaja Gamini” translates to “one with the gait of an elephant” in Sanskrit.

This walk symbolizes strength, grace, and femininity and is said to be akin to the regal and deliberate steps of an elephant. Interestingly, Kamasutra’s Vatsayana describes the majestic walk of an elephant as the peak of seduction. Watch here what we are talking about:-

What is the internet saying about Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral walk?

One user wrote on Reddit, "It's the way she turns back and does those neck and face movements <3" Another commented, "Not gonna lie - I might've watched this like 30 times. every little move she does in this take is absolutely mesmerizing...caught my eye in the trailer itself. looks easy to do, but it isn't!"

The third one added, “I’m in a trance, can’t stop watching her in this. It’s the graceful walk off-beat with the music but still perfectly in rhythm with the sheer subtlety of her waist movements that’s sheer chef’s kiss.”

Did you know Aditi Rao Hydari isn’t the first one to popularize Gaja Gamini walk?

In the 2000 film titled Gaja Gamini, actress Madhuri Dixit performed the same. This M. F. Husain directorial is an ode to womanhood and celebrates both art and history together. Another actress who aced the Gaja Gamini walk was veteran Madhubala in Mughal-E-Azam’s song Mohe Panghat Pe.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix and has an IMDb rating of 6.6/10. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

