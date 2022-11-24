What is the meaning of Raha, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl's name they just revealed?

On November 6, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world. They have been over the moon ever since they embraced parenthood. Alia shared the big news on her Instagram account, and wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." Just moments ago, Alia shared another post on social media, revealing their baby girl’s name, and it has a beautiful meaning. Alia Bhatt reveals the meaning of her baby girl’s name ‘Raha’

In her Instagram post, Alia Bhatt revealed that Raha means ‘divine path’. She further explained the meanings of the name in various languages. She wrote that in Swahili, it means ‘joy,’ while in Sanskrit, it means ‘clan’. In Bangla, Raha is ‘rest, comfort, relief’, while in Arabic, Raha means ‘peace’, and also ‘happiness, freedom and bliss.’ Alia added that the name is perfect for their little princess, as she and Ranbir have felt all the above-mentioned feelings ever since she came into their lives. “And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” she further wrote.

Alia revealed in the caption that the name was chosen by Raha’s wise and wonderful dadi Neetu Kapoor. The picture shared by Alia shows her and Ranbir holding baby Raha in their arms. While the foreground is blurred, we can clearly see a poster of a jersey with ‘Raha’ written over it. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor shower their love on Raha Kapoor Soon after Alia Bhatt shared the post, comments started pouring in. Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn't stop gushing over the little one's name and dropped a comment, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you can’t wait," along with heart emojis. Meanwhile, new mom Sonam Kapoor also showered her love on Raha and dropped heart emojis. Soni Razdan, Athiya Shetty, Zoya Akhtar, and many others sent their love to the little one.

