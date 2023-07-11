What is the reason behind Deepika Padukone's cryptic departure from Mumbai airport? Find out

She is all set to stun us on the silver screen. This time with her upcoming film, Project K. Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport in Mumbai. She apparently left for the famed international convention, San Diego Comic-Con. Project K is scheduled to make its debut at the prestigious convention.

Deepika Padukone's presence at the airport was papped and posted on social media.

Deepika Padukone was seen rocking a chic outfit

In this clip, Deepika is seen sporting a trendy and casual outfit. A purple tee was aptly matched with a corduroy jacket and pants. Deepika accompanied her look with oversized dark sunglasses She completed this chic airport look with a pair of boots, a black tote, a slick hairdo and minimal makeup.

This is how Deepika Padukone interacted with the paparazzi

Despite the chaotic airport atmosphere, Deepika remained poised and calm. As she walked towards the terminal gate, she acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and greeted them with a warm smile - a regular feature in all her public appearances. The Pathan actress briefly paused and posed for the camera.

More on Project K's debut at San Diego Comic-Con

In a bid to offer fans an exclusive glimpse into the world of Project K, the team has planned a series of events during the SDCC convention.

To kick off the SDCC festivities, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company behind Project K, will host an opening night party on July 19. During this event, fans will have the opportunity to catch a first look at the film, setting the stage for a thrilling presentation to follow.

On July 20, the team will take centre stage with a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic." This panel is expected to be a highlight of the SDCC program, as it will provide attendees with an in-depth look at the movie. The team will unveil the film's official title, present an exciting trailer, and most notably, announce the highly anticipated release date.

More on Project K

Project K is a highly anticipated Telugu film, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it combines futuristic elements with Hindu mythology. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani also play pivotal roles.

