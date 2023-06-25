What is the secret behind Shah Rukh Khan's glowing skin? Jawan star gives a quirky reply during Ask SRK

Shah Rukh Khan has completed glorious 31 years in Bollywood today, June 25. Made his debut in 1992 with Deewana alongside Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri, SRK has given numerous hit films in three decades. On this occasion, Shah Rukh Khan hosted 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter. His die-hard fans got super excited after their favorite idol surprised them with an interactive session to celebrate another big milestone in his career. From giving details about Jawan teaser to answering the secret of his glowing skin, Shah Rukh Khan lighted up Twitter with his amazing replies, like always.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals secret behind his glowing skin

SRK’s fan asked him the secret behind his glowing skin and the actor’s reply has won hearts. The fan questioned, “Itni chamakti twacha, aur ghane balon ke liye kya karna padega? #AskSRK” and posted a picture of SRK waving at fans from Mannat.

Replying to the same, Khan said, “Pyaar ke noor mein nahana padhega!!”

Another fan wanted to know how does Shah Rukh Khan manage to do action stunts at the age of 57. The tweet read, “Sir 57 ki Age me Itne Sare Action Stunt karne ke Raaz? @iamsrk #AskSRK.”

SRK’s quirky reply to this read, "Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai…."

A lot of fans quickly reacted to his comments and dropped red heart emojis. SRK also shared an update on Jawan teaser. The superstar replied to a fan’s question saying, "It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan."

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with Atlee for mega upcoming film, Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles.

