What is the secret behind Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's happy married life? Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star REVEALS

Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the huge success of his recently released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He teamed up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time and it seems like the audience loved watching the fresh pair on the big screen. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film hit theatres on June 2 and since then it has been enjoying an unstoppable run at the box office. Recently, during the promotions, Vicky spoke about his wife and actress Katrina Kaif and revealed that they discuss each other's projects at home. He even shared the secret behind his happy married life with her.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif discuss projects with each other

While speaking to The Times of India, Vicky, who is currently holidaying in New York with Katrina, revealed how he chooses his films. He shared that the Kaushal family discusses work at home and shares their opinions since most of them are from the industry. However, he revealed that his mother Veena Kaushal has made a special rule for the family. Vicky said, "Almost everyone in my family is from the film industry - from my dad Sham Kaushal (action director), my brother Sunny (actor), to my wife Katrina. We often discuss our projects with each other and share our opinions. Healthy inputs and comments are given on what might work for us in a particular project and what might not. Once, we were discussing a work project for so long at the dinner table that my mother (Veena) made a rule that as a family, we’d never speak about work during dinner."

Vicky Kaushal shares tips for a happy married life

Vicky and Katrina dated each other for quite some time and they sealed the deal in December 2021. Since then, the couple has been enjoying each and every bit of their marriage. During the interview, the actor was asked to share tips for a happy married life. He shared interesting things but went on to call himself 'flawed'. He said, "For any marriage to run smoothly, patience is a must for both partners. It is not easy for two people to always agree about everything. That’s where understanding and maturity come in. In the last one-and-a-half years of my marriage, I have understood that to evolve in a beautiful way together, patience is the key. I try to be the best version of the husband I can be at any given moment. I love my wife, I love my family, I’m in love with life. But I’m as flawed as any other man."