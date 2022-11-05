What is Vestibular Hypofunction Varun Dhawan battling from?

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bhediya. He has reunited with Kriti Sanon after Dilwale. The trailer was launched recently and it received a monstrous response from the audience. Varun has left no stone unturned to promote his film. During his recent appearance at an event, he opened up about battling vestibular hypofunction. The disorder affects the balance of an individual. He also spoke about pushing himself hard post the pandemic. Varun said that he was forced to take a break after he got diagnosed with the disorder.

Varun was seen talking about it during the India Today Conclave 2022. He revealed that recently he just shut down after he was diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction. The actor also shared that he pushed himself hard. While speaking about how things have changed after Covid-19, Varun shared, "The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

He further added, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

Vestibular hypofunction happens when the inner ear part of the balance system is not working properly. The Vestibular system sits in the inner ear and works with the eyes and muscles to keep the balance. When it is not working properly, it sends error messages to the brain and a person may experience a feeling of dizziness.

Work front

Varun's Bhediya is slated to release on November 25th. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. Apart from this, he has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The duo recently wrapped up Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.