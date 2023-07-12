What Jhumka Song OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer's dance number from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is GROOVY

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is all set to release in a few weeks. Before that, the makers piqued the viewers’ curiosity by unveiling its trailer a few days ago. Well, not just the trailer, fans have also been eagerly anticipating the songs from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, especially after the makers unveiled the first song Tum Kya Mile a few days ago. Now, after Tum Kya Mile, the second song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is finally out, and it will surely get you grooving along.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song What Jhumka OUT

The music video of What Jhumka features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's energetic dance moves and is sure to leave you impressed. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Madan Mohan and Pritam are the music composers, while the dance moves have been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Sharing the music video of What Jhumka, the makers wrote, "Get ready to hit the dance floor with ' What Jhumka'! Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi's enchanting voices will make your heart skip a beat. Let the rhythm take over and embrace the vibrant energy of this scintillating dance anthem!"

Check out the video of What Jhumka below!

The song also features some words from the iconic song Jhumka Gira Re, with its own modern spin. In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen rocking a beautiful pink, green, and blue chiffon saree, with a sleeveless blouse. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is seen rocking a quirky denim-on-denim look!

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Ranveer plays the role of Rocky Randhawa, while Alia plays Rani Chatterjee. After falling in love with each other, both decide to 'switch' and live with each other's families for a few months to understand each other's lifestyle and upbringing. The film marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after 7 years. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Alia and Ranveer's second on-screen collaboration after Gully Boy.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the big screens on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh shares PIC from dubbing studio as he adds 'finishing touches'