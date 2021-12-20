This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur received as birthday surprise from cousin Inaaya; PIC INSIDE

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his 5th birthday today. While his mother Kareena is quarantining at home due to contracting COVID 19, little Taimur is getting a lot of love from all near and dear ones including cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Being away from Taimur, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya made a special surprise for birthday boy Taimur and it will certainly warm your heart. Inaaya created a special card for Taimur on his birthday and Soha shared a glimpse.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a photo of the beautiful and colourful handmade card by Inaaya for Taimur. In her card, Inaaya tried to capture Taimur's love for 19th-century battles by drawing two figures with a sword. The little munchkin wrote, "happy birthday Tim Bhai" on her card for Taimur and signed it off with her name, Inaaya. Sharing the photo of the card, Soha wrote, "Special card for Tim Bhai from Inaaya illustrating his love for early 19th century battles!."

Take a look:

Earlier, Kareena had shared an unseen video of toddler Taimur's first baby steps and had penned a heartwarming birthday note for her 'beta'. The video has gone viral on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over the little munchkin. Not just Kareena, Taimur's aunts Saba Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor also have showered love on the munchkin on his 5th birthday.

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others also have sent love to Taimur on his 5th birthday. Soha also shared an unseen photo of Taimur in which she is seen holding him as a baby. She penned a note with it and wished him on his birthday.

