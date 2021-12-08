Is this what Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding invite looked like? See PIC

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding arrangements were being planned and carried out for a long, long time. The couple's big day is finally inching closer with festivities already kicking off in style at the Six Senses Fort in Barwara. Ahead of their marriage, Katrina's fan club on social media has given a peek of their wedding invite.

The possible wedding invite was shared by an Instagram handle named katrinakaifinspiration. In colours of gold, white and peach, Katrina and Vicky's wedding invite looks stunning. It mentions the now popular wedding venue, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal under the RSVP section and their family members.

The invite reads, "Sham and Veena Kaushal request the pleasure of your company at the wedding ceremony of their son - Vicky Weds Katrina - daughter of Mohammed Kaif & Suzanne Turquotte. On Thursday, 9th December 2021, Six Senses Fort Hotel, Rajasthan." On the right hand side, we also get to see 'gathering' and 'lunch: 2:00 pm' mentioned.

Check out Vicky and Katrina's wedding invite: