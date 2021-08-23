'What a kick ass poster': Malaika Arora gives a shout out to Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey; Janhvi Kapoor joins in

Monday came with a big announcement for fans as the actor unveiled the first look poster of his next film, Kuttey with , Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Naseeruddin Shah. As soon as Arjun shared the first look poster, girlfriend reacted to it and well, she seemed pretty impressed by it. Not just Malaika, Arjun's sister Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also gave him a shoutout on social media. The actor will be seen in Aasmaan Bharadwaj's debut directorial.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika shared the poster of Arjun's film and wrote, "What a kick ass poster." Further, Janhvi shared the video poster announcement on her handle and could not control her excitement. She wrote, "Looks so interesting." On her subsequent stories, Janhvi shared a sticker on the poster that read as, "So excited." Anshula also cheered for Arjun as she commented, "This looks amazeeeeeee!!!What a kick ass ensemble." Apart from Malaika, Janhvi and Anshula, fans too loved the casting of the film.

Take a look a the reactions:

The film is being produced by Vishal Bharadwaj, Bharadwaj, Bhushan Kumar. It will star Arjun with several big names from the industry.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Malaika and Arjun spent time together and the two shared each other's clicks on social media. Fans loved how Arjun captured Malaika's casual look on Saturday and later, she returned the favour by snapping him. The two often make heads turn when they get spotted together in the city.

On the work front, Arjun also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The shoot is going on for the same. It is being directed by Mohit Suri and is backed by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It will be released on February 11, 2022.

