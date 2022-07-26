What kind of parents will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor be? Darlings actress opens up

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to become parents soon as the former is expecting. While fans of Ranbir and Alia have been excited since the couple made the announcement, many have been wanting to know what the couple thinks about embracing parenthood. Alia, who is busy promoting Darlings currently, has opened up about becoming a parent in a recent chat. She also spoke about the nervousness of embracing parenthood in the interview.

Alia Bhatt hopes she and Ranbir Kapoor will be 'great' as parents

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Darlings star Alia was asked about the kind of parents she and Ranbir will be. The 29-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir, said that both of them hope to take each day as it comes and 'learn' each day. Alia said, "I don't think either of us knows. I think it's just something that both of us have to experience, live, grow and it's going to be like a job of a lifetime that's going to keep evolving and keep changing."

Further, Alia explained that while she likes to plan a lot, Ranbir is more relaxed. She said, "Ranbir and I are the kinds of people who don't like to, I mean I like to plan a lot and prep a lot, he just likes to live it and dream about it and like experience it. But, somehow we're just very similar in the sense that we will have to take each day as it comes and learn each day as it comes. But, hopefully, we'll be great and good and lovely and beautiful. We only hope for the best."

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt opens up on nervousness

The Darlings producer-actor was also asked if she is among the nervous kind of parents or more relaxed ones in the same chat. To this, Alia went on to explain that nervousness means one cares more. Admitted that becoming a parent is a life-changing thing, Alia said, "Of course, it's a very big life experience and change. So nervousness is a good feeling. It doesn't mean ke nervous ho toh chup jao. Nervous means that you care that much, means that's how important it is. And, of course, anything big, in a big life change you will feel a certain nervousness. So, you're nervous, you're excited, you're terrified, you're ecstatic. There's so much, there are so many different emotions that one is already feeling so I can just imagine what's going to happen in the future. But, yeah that's life. You prep."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot this year on April 14. The couple got married at their home, Vastu, in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family. Just a month ago, Alia shared a photo with Ranbir and announced her pregnancy.

Darlings set to release on Netflix

Currently, Alia is busy promoting her first film as a producer title Darlings. It also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. It is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

