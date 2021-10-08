‘What a knock by sadda captain’: Preity Zinta celebrates victory with KL Rahul as PBKS beats CSK

Actor Preity Zinta celebrated Punjab Kings latest win with skipper KL Rahul with a contagious smile. After the team came out in flying colours of victory, Zinta met KL Rahul to appreciate his exceptional performance. The duo clicked a selfie together, while Preity Zinta said, “Finally a game up to our potential. What a knock by sadda captain @rahulkl #CskvsPBKS @punjabkingsipl @iplt20.”

In the picture, Preity can be seen donning a red pant-suit, while PBKS skipper KL Rahul enjoys the victory in his signature team jersey. The duo share an infectious smile as the camera captures them. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While followers couldn’t get over Preity’s ‘pretty dimple’, a few also flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. In addition to this, red hearts haven’t stopped swamping the post yet.

Take a look:

KL Rahul saved his best for the last as his unbeaten 98 off 42 balls, which helped Punjab Kings crush Chennai Super Kings by six wickets on Thursday, October 7. Chasing 135 for victory, the Punjab team stormed to victory in mere 13 overs as the CSK skipper couldn’t stop the onslaught of Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul. Looking at his fierce performance, fans know that KL Rahul was in the attack mode from the moment he entered the field launch at CSK bowlers. The right-handed batsman registered eight sixes and seven boundaries in his unbeaten inning. Rahul also finished the match in style by hitting a massive six. Speaking of the Points Table, PBKS are currently in fifth position, where CSK has already become the first team to qualify in the tournament.

ALSO READ| Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: 5 memorable characters of dimpled beauty that'll forever be etched in our hearts