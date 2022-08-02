This is what Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna do when they get some time off in the gym; WATCH

Kriti Sanon is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut, she never fails to catch the eyeballs with her amazing looks. And it comes as no surprise that the actress follows a healthy diet and works out extensively in the gym. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. She has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. And one common thing between both the actresses is that they are fitness freaks and workout in the same gym.

Their fitness coach, Karan Sawhney took to his Instagram stories and shared a video featuring Kriti and Rashmika gossiping during their time off. Meanwhile, sharing the video, Karan wrote: “This is what happens when I give Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna some time off.” He can also be heard as saying, “they needed to take some time off and they are only resting and not working out. I need to be stricter.” Kriti reshared the post on her Insta stories.

Click here to see video

Talking about the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actress will be next seen in Ganapath-Part 1 with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this, she also has a mythological drama, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The film is directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. She is also reuniting with her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada, and her Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Bhediya.

On the other hand, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from 'Animal', the Geetha Govindam actress will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.