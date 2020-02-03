What The Love REVIEW: Karan Johar's new show for Netflix is full of cliche and an easy pass

Here's what we think of Karan Johar's Netflix show What the Love.

The one crisis every millennial is facing today is 'singlehood.' With a mundane lifestyle and hardly anytime for oneself, youngsters are relying majorly on dating apps to find their distractions or right partners. And who better than to rescue them and find their potential prospects, thrusting his millennial charm in Netflix's new show What The Love, which could have very well be titled WTF! Full marks to Johar for trying to keep his rapport candid and lines awfully dull. The natural flair which we usually appreciate in Johar is somehow missing in What The Love.

This Karan Johar hosted show brings in several single youngsters together under a roof and helps them find real connections with the help of some celebrity guests acting as cupid. Duh! Johar's process of finding love defines a couple of dates with a celebrity, some tete-te-tete and wolla, a makeover! The job is done. What's original? To be honest, and Johar's credit, unlike many other reality shows which inspired this, What The Love addresses several societal taboos and has a relatively progressive tone. First few minutes into the show and we see Karan trying to interact with two youngsters who he thinks might need interjection. The two, however, inform him they are homosexuals and an engaging conversation about the same follows. It is refreshing, yes! From patriarchy to fat-shaming, to even Karan confessing that he once contemplated paying for sex, the show very tactfully touches on various subjects. But that doesn't seem organic. As cliche as it sounds, there is hardly anything novel or real about the show.

It looks like a few good looking struggling actors have been put under one roof and what is ironic is that they are 'struggling' to even pull off this with conviction. But this isn't really the biggest concern. The problem arises when Johar is joined by fashion stylist Maneka and Hair and makeup artist Shaan, who then pass judgemental comments on the contestants' choice of apparel, makeup, accessories, and heels. Mohalle wali aunty feels quite literally!

Later, if social media validation and judgemental pressure weren't enough, Karan takes it on him to pass judgment on someone being commitment-phobic to trust issues and whatnot. Which gets me to a point where I want to reiterate what I wrote in between, WTF?

