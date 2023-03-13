What makes Kiara Advani the Super Stylish Actor at Pinkvilla Style Icons?

Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2 is happening on 7th April 2023. A star-studded night of everything glitzy and glamour; this edition will be bigger and better than last year. All the A-Listers of the fashion industry will put their stylish foot forward at the event. And when we think of these stylish celebs, well, the well-deserving fashionistas get awarded the prestigious Style Icon of the Year Male (Reader's Choice) and Style Icon of the Year Female (Reader's Choice). This means, our readers can pick their favorite celebs and make them win. Since the nominations are already open, we take a look at the last year’s winner of the Super Stylish Actor (Female) Kiara Advani’s fashion sense.

Kiara Advani’s choice of outfits

Whether it’s a film promotion or a casual day out, Kiara Advani is often snapped cutting a stylish frame. Her sense of style is subtle yet bold which makes her stand out. We have compiled a few of Kiara’s top looks over the last few years that will give you a glimpse of what to expect from the actress at this year’s award.

Watch Kiara’s top outfits here:

The first look is from the promotions of her 2019 Telugu action film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. She chose a blue striped halter-neck midi dress. A low sleek ponytail, emerald green stiletto, and light silver jewelry completed her look.

The second look is from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh’s promotions. Kiara in an all-white ensemble surely looks like a dream. A sleeveless wrap-around style top matched with floor-length trousers made for an effortless stylish look. She added a pop of colour to the outfit with a long boho necklace in with pink tassels. Her open hair with light beach waves helped her ace the look.

Now, comes the bold look that Kiara chose for Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday bash. This time she chose a white blazer dress with a sparkling silver mini skirt below. The plunging neckline and the thin belt holding the blazer made heads turn. She kept the look clean and structured with dewy makeup, no accessories, and a sleek ponytail.

Talking about the girl next door, Kiara styled her sleeveless ribbed tight-fitted tank top with comfy trousers for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s promotions. All she wore for accessories were a gold chain, hoops, and her big smile.

The fifth look is also from a movie promotion, JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. For her outfit, Kiara wore a blue printed bikini top with similar printed sharara pants. With silver tassel embellishments at the edge of the top and a flowy draped shrug of similar colour, the actress taught us how to make bold style statements following our own rules.

The last one and the most gorgeous look is Kiara in a red bridal lehenga. The shimmery red lehenga with emerald statement necklace made Kiara look like an Indian princess. This look is from when she walked the ramp for the designer, Amit Aggarwal.

What are you waiting for? Take note from the diva and ace up your fashion game!

