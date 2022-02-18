This is what Malaika Arora feels about Arjun Kapoor serving 'lewks' in a new video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood.They are head over heels in love with each other and their pictures on the social media prove it. Recently, the news broke out they had broken up but Arjun shut down the rumours with their mushy picture on Instagram. The love birds often grab the eyeballs for their social media PDA. Today, the actor has shared a video on his Instagram in which he has spotted new looks.

As soon as he shared the video, many of celebrities and fans commented. But what caught our attention was Maliaka’s comment. She did not write much but dropped a fire emoji in the comment section. Anshula Kapoor also shared heart-eyed emojis. Recently, Arjun Kapoor wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Kuttey. He wrote a long note and shared a video. He had written, “@aasmaanbhardwaj it’s been fun working with you and your entire team and seeing your brilliant mind from up close. I’m sure you will make a film that will wow everyone. Can’t wait for people to see the world that you have created. Films wrap, looks change (got rid of my Moustache I had for the film today) but the energy of a project remains deep inside you. #Kuttey will always remain special. On to the next one.”

Take a look at the video and comment here:

Arjun has Ek Villain Returns, The Lady Killer, and Jagan Shakti’s untitled directorial venture in his kitty.

Also Read: Malaika Arora gives glimpse of her Valentine’s Day evening with Arjun Kapoor: It’s little details that count