‘What matters is...’: Kareena Kapoor on trolls shaming her age gap with Saif Ali Khan, interfaith marriage

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently the talk of the time as the actress is all set to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in leading roles. The actress was recently in a conversation with The Indian Express where she spoke about being slammed for her interfaith marriage with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. Bebo also responded to the trolling she received for her 10-year age gap with her husband.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on being trolled for age gap with husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor gave a shocker to everyone when she married actor Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in Mumbai back in the year 2012. That's when people started chattering about the 10-year age gap between Kareena and Saif.

Recently in an event, the Veere Di Wedding actress addressed the issue and responded, “When has age ever mattered, he is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger; he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53. Age does not matter, what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed criticism around her interfaith marriage

During the chat, Kareena Kapoor said that people these days spend so much time and energy discussing interfaith relationships when it shouldn’t even be a topic of discussion.

She said, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion.”

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

The actress was last seen in 2022 on the big screen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. As for 2023, her OTT project Jaane Jaan is all set to release on September 21 on Netflix. Next up for her is the movie The Buckingham Murders which she is also co-producing. This is followed by The Crew which also includes Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor revisits time after son Taimur's birth, facing trolling around his name; calls it 'traumatic'