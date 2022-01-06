What motivates Sushmita Sen? Her inspiring answer will move you

Actor Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released web show, Arya 2. The actor on Thursday, January 6, hosted a live session on Instagram to interact personally with her fans. It so happened that one of her inquisitive followers ended up asking Sen what keeps her motivated. Her inspiring answer surely left her fan army in awe of the star. While answering the question, Sushmita Sen revealed that she loves to watch inspiring stories of simple people when she’s low at times.

She said, “If you can’t motivate yourself, you really think there’s anybody in this world who has the time and patience to do that for you. So, you have to figure out ways that work for you. What works for me is listening to inspiring people, watching real life documentaries of inspiring people. YouTube is full of it. Infact, I love watching real-life stories, these are unsung heroes, they’re not necessarily people who you know in the biggest scheme of things. They’re simple stories of simple people who did extraordinary things throughout their lives against all odds. So, when I am least motivated I go to people like that, I listen to them and something inside just switches. You know, the company we keep, the people we listen to, the idols we make in our lives, they are very very important because subconsciously we become like them. We think like them, we’re inspired by them, so we should surround ourselves with a lot of examples. It helps me.”

Apart from this, Sen also loves to listen to music to keep herself motivated. “Nothing helps me like music. So on a bad day, music is amazing and I am of the belief that pain is inevitable. One way or another, ‘chot lagegi, dard hogi’ but suffering it is optional. It is something that I have always stood by in my life. So if you start to suffer the pain, then that’s the choice you should not make but running away from things is also a mistake. Because it is going to come. You’re going to have injuries, you’re going to get hurt, it’s going to pain and then you don’t have to suffer it. That’s all. So keep yourself motivated by looking forward,” she added.

“Another thing that I love about life overall is the ability to be able to look back for reference and think that no matter where you are right now, there have been times in your life where ‘sab khatam hogaya tha’. You thought this was the end, whether it's relationships, your finances, your families, your peers, your work, you just thought this is it, the rock bottom. But if you look back at it, you rose again. Everybody does and you move on to newer things, to brighter things to greater learnings. That is just a huge motivator when you look back for reference and it tells you, you didn’t come this far for nothing. There’s a plan for you, you have to have faith and you have to keep doing the things you love, one step at a time. Motivation comes because good times don’t last, bad times don’t last. So, you have to go with that voice that’s inside of you and nothing can motivate you like that voice,” Sushmita Sen concluded.

