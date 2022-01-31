‘What next?’ asks Vicky Kaushal days after wrapping up his movie with Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal is surely a ‘happy munda’ ever since his wedding with ladylove Katrina Kaif. The star often takes to social media to share funny clips and stunning photos of himself to chronicle special moments of his life via social media. Speaking of which, on Monday, January 31, once again Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to post yet another photo of himself looking all cool and handsome. As soon as the new photo surfaced online, it garnered immense likes in no time.

In the new photo, Vicky can be seen donning a plain shirt which was paired with matching cargo pants. With a new haircut, the Uri actor looks intense in a rugged bearded look. The actor who is known to rule the hearts of many can be seen looking away from the camera while striking a pose for the camera. Upon seeing the new photo, fans of Vicky couldn’t help themselves from heaping praises for the Raazi star. While uploading the photo, the actor captioned his post as, “What next?”

Take a look at it below:

This comes just days after Vicky Kaushal wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan. Although the title of this Laxman Utekar film has not been finalized yet, Vicky Kaushal said, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!” He continued, “Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!”

While sharing the announcement online, even Sara wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. Apart from Laxman Utekar’s next, Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal thanks internet for spamming him with a hilarious Team India meme