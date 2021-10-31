What a poser: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur chilling by the pool is how you should enjoy Sunday

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking social media by storm as she is posting her Rajasthan vacay pictures every day. The actress is making sure to give all her fans and followers a glimpse of what her amazing vacation is looking like. From sharing her pictures to sharing her son Taimur Ali Khan’s picture, the actress is making sure to keep all her fans and followers hooked on her page. Well, the recent picture that Bebo has shared of her son Taimur is proof of the fun that the little one is having on his trip.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her son Tamir Ali Khan chilling by the pool. In the picture, we can see Taimur wearing his swimming shorts and sitting right beside the pool as he looks away from the camera and has a serious expression on his face. Right in front of him is a glass of what we assume to be lemonade. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, “Checking out everybody s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…” We have to admit that Tim looks quite grown up in this picture.