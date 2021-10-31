What a poser: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur chilling by the pool is how you should enjoy Sunday
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her son Tamir Ali Khan chilling by the pool. In the picture, we can see Taimur wearing his swimming shorts and sitting right beside the pool as he looks away from the camera and has a serious expression on his face. Right in front of him is a glass of what we assume to be lemonade. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, “Checking out everybody s Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…” We have to admit that Tim looks quite grown up in this picture.
Take a look:
The moment Kareena posted this picture, fans took to the comments section to shower love on the star kid.
Just a few days ago, Kareena had shared an adorable picture of her eight-month-old son Jeh attempting yoga. She captioned the photo, "Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta." Jeh's aunts Karisma Kapoor and Saba Pataudi were mighty impressed as they dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of what her lazy Sunday from Rajasthan looks like