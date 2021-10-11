What Ranveer Singh had to say about Amitabh Bachchan's style and swag on his birthday is unmissable

Birthdays are an important occasion for everyone and for the Shahanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, it is truly special as his fans, friends, the family go the extra mile to shower love on him. Today, as Big B turns 79, his fans are certainly ensuring that make his day special. However, Big B surprised everyone by dropping a special post as he welcomed his birthday in style. But, what one cannot miss on the birthday boy's stylish post is Ranveer Singh's priceless comment that will resonate with all fans of the senior star.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a special post on his birthday. In his photo, we could see the senior star walking in style in a grey jacket with black sweatpants, neon sneakers and a brown satchel. Seeing his swag, Ranveer could not resist dropping a sweet comment for the birthday boy. He wrote, "Gangster" with a heart emoticon as he showered him with love. On the other hand, Angad Bedi called him a 'legend' as he sent out a birthday wish in the comment.

Take a look:

Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter Shweta Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia and others also reacted to his birthday style and showered him with love. Not just celebs, even fans have been sending love to Big B and last night, many were seen camping out in front of his house to wish him on his birthday.

Talking about work, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. He also has Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone and Jhund in the pipeline.

Also Read|Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans on completing 52 years in the industry through a sentimental post