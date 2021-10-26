What Ranveer Singh wrote on Kunal Kemmu's 'self appreciation' pics is too EPIC to miss

Ranveer Singh
What Ranveer Singh wrote on Kunal Kemmu's 'self appreciation' pics is too EPIC to miss
Actor Ranveer Singh is among the stars in Bollywood who are known for their love for fitness. The 83 star often is seen sweating it out at the gym and he often drops glimpses from his workout session on social media. Another thing that Ranveer often does is hype up his colleagues and friends from Btown who also share his love for fitness. Speaking of this, recently, Kunal Kemmu showcased his ripped avatar in a post and penned a self appreciation note. Seeing it, Ranveer was in awe. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal shared a special post featuring two of his photos in which he could be seen standing in front of the mirror and flaunting his biceps. The Lootcase actor tried to appreciate his hard work to get to a certain body type in a note. He wrote, "#mondaymotivation and #selfappreciation You need to do what you love and love what you do#stepbysteprepbyrep You don’t Always have to be the best at what you do. As long as you enjoy it keep at it." Seeing his post, Ranveer could not resist from commenting. He went ahead and dropped a fiery emoji and wrote, "YAAAARGGGGGGHHHHH."

Ranveer on Kunal's gym pics

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set to be seen in a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. The film is all set to release on Diwali 2021. Besides this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar releasing next year. He also is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film is helmed by Karan Johar. Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus as well. This year, Ranveer's film 83 will be releasing on Christmas after a long wait. 

Credits: Kunal Kemmu Instagram


