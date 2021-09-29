What Ranveer Singh wrote on Varun Sharma's pic with Brian Lara deserves all cricket fans’ attention

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma who rose to fame with Fukrey has now turned into a commentator. The actor who is known for his comic timing is currently in the UAE and has turned a commentator with ‘Hotstar Dosts’ for IPL 2021. The actor recently met Brian Lara and could not contain his excitement. His Instagram photo is proof of this. Well, what caught everyone’s attention was Ranveer Singh’s comment on the picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle Varun Sharma posted a picture of him posing with the West Indies batsman Brian Lara. Varun can be seen dressed in a black hoodie over ripped blue jeans. He completed his look with black spots shoes. Varun’s excitement and happiness is quite evident in this picture. Brian Lara is dressed in a blue coloured suit as he stands next to the Bollywood actor and is all smiles too. Sharing this picture Varun wrote, “For someone who's always been a fan of cricket, this moment has to be one of fav’s of 2021 @brianlaraofficial. P.S. Bhaii Bachpan mai #BrianLaraCricket Game khelte the yaarr ohhhooo Mamla Full. Nostalgic Ho Raha hai!!” Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and wrote, “Legend!”.

Take a look:

Talking to ANI, Varun Sharma opened up about his meet with the cricket legend, Varun said, "They said legends are great for a reason. Brian Lara is so kind and warm. I was obviously excited to see him and he gauged that I have followed his work keenly. He was wonderful. We chatted about cricket and who's faring well this season. His experience and expertise made me realise a lot of keen things which I had overlooked. I hope to see him again through the next few days.”

