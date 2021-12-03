What is real beauty? Shilpa Shetty shares a ‘priceless’ answer

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently took to social media to describe what real beauty actually means. Sharing a quote by Anouk Aimee, the Dhadkan is one who believes that beauty comes with age. The thoughtful quote that Shilpa posted sees beauty not just as a ‘youthful glow’ but something that comes from experience, knowledge and wisdom. Shilpa Shetty firmly asserted that real beauty is the reflection of inner attitudes.

The quote shared by her stated, “You can only perceive real beauty in a person as they get older. Youth has its own special appeal. Young eyes are bright, young skin is taut and dewy, young bodies are limber and quick. But beauty - real beauty -requires something that youth does not have. Beauty is not simply a youthful glow or collection of attractive features. It may, in fact, be just the opposite. Real beauty blooms from the soil of experience, knowledge, and wisdom. It is more a reflection of inner attitudes than a physical image in a mirror.”

Take a look:

This comes just hours before, she was spotted attending an event in the city. Shilpa Shetty opted for a gorgeous sequential golden sequential body-hugging gown thereby leaving the fashion police completely stunned. Looking nothing less than a mermaid, Shilpa opted for the minimal approach to finish her look. With no accessories, red bold lips finished the Dhadkan actor’s look. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open only added to her elegance. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri.

