What’s next for Aryan Khan? Shah Rukh Khan’s son to learn filmmaking in the city: Report

It's been a tough year for Aryan Khan. But latest reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have a plan laid out for their son, wherein he will be learning about filmmaking in the city. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they raided a cruise offshore Mumbai in early October. Aryan was finally granted bail after almost a month after NCB’s charges of procuring and consuming contraband remained unproven in the court. Aryan was appearing every Friday at the NCB office to mark his weekly attendance, but that too has been relaxed by the Bombay High Court after he filed an application seeking the same.

Now, according to the latest report in BollywoodLife, Aryan Khan had plans to take masterclasses under noted filmmakers abroad, before his big debut in Bollywood. However, that won’t be happening as he has already submitted his passport to the NCB as per the condition of bail. As per the news portal, Aryan will now be learning filmmaking in Mumbai itself. The star kid will be gaining a deep insight into everything that goes on behind the scenes to have a better understanding of the process. And to do so, he will reportedly be working with big production houses of B’Town.

It should be noted that Aryan was already reportedly helping SRK with ideating the action sequences of the actor’s upcoming film Pathan. So, as per reports, just like Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Aryan Khan might follow the same path soon.

