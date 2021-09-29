What Sara Ali Khan wrote in her note for 'baby sister' Inaaya's 4th birthday is priceless

Actress Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media and whenever any of her family members are celebrating a special occasion, she ensures she sends them love in her own style. Speaking of this, today, as Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns 4, Sara took to social media to pen a lovely note for her 'baby sister'. Not just this, Sara shared two of the most adorable throwback photos with Inaaya and left netizens in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara wrote, "Happy Birthday Inaaya. Wishing my baby sister all the cake, toys, balloons, joy, laughter, fun and love @sakpataudi." As she shared the note, Sara added two adorable photos with Inaaya from a get together at 's place earlier this year. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Ali Khan also penned lovely wishes for Inaaya on her birthday on social media. Soha Ali Khan also shared photos from Inaaya's 4th birthday party at home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara was earlier snapped in the city after her workout at Pilates class. The actress has been keeping up her fitness routine since she returned to Mumbai after her Kashmir trip. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Pinkvilla recently exclusively reported that the film may be headed for release on Netflix amid the pandemic. Besides this, Sara reportedly was a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, reports are in that the film is put on the back burner.

