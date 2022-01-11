What is the source of your smile? Shilpa Shetty shares an apt answer

Just weeks ago, Shilpa Shetty bid a colourful goodbye to the year 2021. She shared a quirky graphic on her story featuring a heartfelt note describing how last year treated her. While doing so the actress also prayed for the upcoming year to be nice for her and everyone else. Now, on Monday, January 10, the star once again took to social media to share a cryptic message about the source of one’s smile.

Shilpa Shetty found an apt answer about what makes a human being smile. The latest cryptic quote read, “Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smiles can be the source of your joy - Thich Nhat Hanh. Physiologically, it’s been shown that smiling can make us feel happy, even if we are forcing the smile deliberately. Regardless of the science, it makes sense to smile, whether we feel like it or not. A smile energizes our brain as well as our muscles. And we don’t want our face to settle into sadness.” Take a look at it below:

This comes after Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share an inspiring quote that emphasizes ‘Self-talk’. The previous message by her read, “People don’t get upset. They contribute to their upsetness - Albert Ellis. It’s not the events in our lives that upset us. It’s how we think about them. If something bad happens, we may complain and fear we’ll never feel better again. But someone else in the same situation might say, “Gee, that’s too bad, but I know I can handle it.” That same event, two different perspectives. We can’t control many of the things that happen to us, but we can control how we react.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. Currently, she is also judging the reality TV show, India’s Got Talent alongside Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah.

