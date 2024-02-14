What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Shweta jokes about Jaya Bachchan using onion juice for hair; wants to send Navya Nanda for Vipassana

The talk show What The Hell Navya Season 2 has already captivated audiences with two enlightening episodes, featuring discussions on a myriad of topics by three generations of women. Now, anticipation mounts as the promo for the upcoming third episode of the vodcast has been unveiled.

In this teaser, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan shared their beauty secrets. Shweta playfully joked about her mother's use of onion juice for her hair and also expressed her desire to send her daughter on a Vipassana retreat.

On February 14th, viewers were treated to a new promo for the eagerly awaited third episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2. The video started with Navya Naveli Nanda inquiring about her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's skincare routine. Shweta revealed her meticulous regimen, stating, “I wash my face, then I tone my face, then I use Vitamin C serum,” prompting Navya to quip, “Quite a lot, obviously.”

The banter continued as Navya divulged her fastidious approach to hair care, prompting playful teasing from Jaya Bachchan regarding her hair parting. Shweta reminisced about her mother's use of onion juice, labeling it as the "worst thing" and recalling, “I could smell it at the front door.”

The conversation shifted to sleeping habits, with Shweta asserting, “I sleep like a baby,” while Navya confessed, “I barely sleep well.” Jaya ji attributed Navya's restless nights to stress, prompting Shweta to humorously suggest, “We need to send her for Vipassana.” Navya responded with a lighthearted, “I can’t do Vipassana for sure,” wrapping up the teaser with a dose of familial camaraderie and wit.

More about What The Hell Navya Season 2

The initial two episodes of What The Hell Navya Season 2 centered on compelling discussions surrounding women in the workplace and matters of love, respectively. Having premiered on February 1st, the show will continue to be streamed weekly. Viewers can catch each new installment on Navya Nanda's YouTube channel.

