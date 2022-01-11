What time do Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go to bed? See THIS picture to find out

Weeks ago Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika jetted off to South Africa to accompany Virat Kohli for his cricket series abroad. The couple welcomed New Year 2022 in the foreign nation and their celebration also came with a quirky South African twist. Time and again, Anushka Sharma takes to social media to give fans a glimpse of her latest outing. However, on Monday, January 10, Sharma revealed an interesting fact of her and Virat’s healthy sleeping habits on Instagram.

Do you know at what time Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go to bed? For those unaware, the couple believe in the quote, “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” Sharing a cuddled-up selfie with hubby Virat Kohli, Anushka revealed that the elite couple go to bed by 9.30. In the photo, while Sharma protects herself from the chilly weather in a black hoodie, on the other hand Kohli has worn one of her jersey jackets. While sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “Who goes to bed at 9.30?”

Take a look at the photo below:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. However, the actor’s production house has released a couple of Hindi web shows titled Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Now, after a hiatus of about 3 years, Anushka has announced her next project titled ‘Chakda Xpress’ the biopic of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

While announcing the film on social media, Anushka also penned a lengthy heartfelt caption that read, “t is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

