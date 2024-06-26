What to watch this weekend: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's Jatt & Juliet 3

Another weekend is upcoming, filled with several exciting movies and shows. From Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD to Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's Jatt & Juliet 3, the list contains some of the much-anticipated movies.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Release Date: June 27

June 27 Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan Director: Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin Genre: Action, Drama, Science-Fiction, Adventure

Action, Drama, Science-Fiction, Adventure Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Set in a dystopian society, Kalki 2898 AD tells the intriguing tale centered on Kalki, the enigmatic tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The Hindu deity is believed to descend to earth to safeguard the world against malevolent forces.

2. Jatt & Juliet 3

Release Date: June 28

June 28 Star Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa

Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Jagdeep Sidhu Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

In Jatt & Juliet 3, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa play cops in Paris. Diljit falls for Neeru's character, but a twist occurs when another person marks their entry into their world. Only time will tell if they will end up together after going through their series of misadventures on foreign soil.

3. Sharmajee Ki Beti

Release Date: June 28

June 28 Star Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta

Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta Director: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The trailer of Sharmajee Ki Beti shows the story of three women Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar), a married middle-class woman who has a daughter, Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta), a married woman who moved to Mumbai from Patiala and Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher), an aspiring female cricketer.

4. Rautu Ka Raaz

Release Date: June 28

June 28 Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari Director: Anand Surapur

Anand Surapur Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

The mysterious death of a Sevadham school warden made Inspector Negi suffer from PTSD to solve a high-profile investigation that led him to disturbing facts.

