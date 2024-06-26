What to watch this weekend: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's Jatt & Juliet 3
Presented below are the releases with mixed of genres including comedy, romance, drama, thriller, fantasy, and more. Take a look at the list and get ready to watch!
Another weekend is upcoming, filled with several exciting movies and shows. From Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD to Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's Jatt & Juliet 3, the list contains some of the much-anticipated movies.
Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:
1. Kalki 2898 AD
- Release Date: June 27
- Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan
- Director: Nag Ashwin
- Genre: Action, Drama, Science-Fiction, Adventure
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Set in a dystopian society, Kalki 2898 AD tells the intriguing tale centered on Kalki, the enigmatic tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The Hindu deity is believed to descend to earth to safeguard the world against malevolent forces.
2. Jatt & Juliet 3
- Release Date: June 28
- Star Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa
- Director: Jagdeep Sidhu
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
In Jatt & Juliet 3, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa play cops in Paris. Diljit falls for Neeru's character, but a twist occurs when another person marks their entry into their world. Only time will tell if they will end up together after going through their series of misadventures on foreign soil.
3. Sharmajee Ki Beti
- Release Date: June 28
- Star Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta
- Director: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The trailer of Sharmajee Ki Beti shows the story of three women Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar), a married middle-class woman who has a daughter, Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta), a married woman who moved to Mumbai from Patiala and Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher), an aspiring female cricketer.
4. Rautu Ka Raaz
- Release Date: June 28
- Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari
- Director: Anand Surapur
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
The mysterious death of a Sevadham school warden made Inspector Negi suffer from PTSD to solve a high-profile investigation that led him to disturbing facts.
