What to watch this weekend: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli, here's a list

What to watch this weekend (25 August–27 August): These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Take a look at the list and get ready to watch!
OTT platforms are attracting the attention of movie lovers as they refer to over-the-top platforms that allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone. or tablets. August is filled with interesting new shows and seasons. On the other hand, the feeling of watching movies with family members and friends in a theater is unmatched. From Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to Nushrratt Bharuccha's Akelli, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment fans can enjoy.
1) Dream Girl 2
Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) belongs to a small-town Mathura who finds a new way to showcase his talent as life is not taking him seriously. He has a unique talent for singing in a female voice, hence he becomes Pooja. Karam lives with his father and borrows money from everyone. On the other hand, he is in love with a girl (Ananya Panday) whose father wishes to see her get married and settle well in her life.
Release date: August 25
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Directed by: Raaj Shaandilyaa
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 2 hours and 13 minutes
Box office collection: N/A
Where to watch: Theater
IMDb rating: N/A
2) Akelli
Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to feature in Akelli. The film revolves around a girl stuck in a war-torn land where she struggles to survive.
Release date: August 25
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Directed by: Pranay Meshram
Starring: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 2 hours and 7 minutes
Box office collection: N/A
Where to watch: Theater
IMDb rating: N/A
3) Bajao
Bajao revolves around three young filmmakers who get paid Rs 2 crore to shoot a rapper's comeback video. However, after one night of bliss, they wake up with no memories, missing money and a rapper. What follows is chaos that will keep you glued to the screen until the end.
Release date: August 25
Genre: Comedy, Thriller
Directed by: Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty
Starring: Tanuj Virwani, Sahil Khattar, Sahil Vaid
Suitable for: U/A
Box office collection: N/A
Platform: JioCinema
IMDb rating: N/A
4) Goldfish
The offspring of a mixed-race marriage, Anamika (Kalki Koechlin), visits her estranged mother Sadhana (Deepti Naval), who is beginning to experience dementia. Ana goes back to a place she hardly remembers and meets a woman who occasionally doesn't recognize her.
Release date: August 25
Genre: Drama
Directed by: Pushan Kripalani
Starring: Kalki Koechlin, Gordon Warnecke, Deepti Naval, Shanaya Rafaat, Rajit Kapoor, Noa Bodner, Komal Amin, Ravin J. Ganatra, Harry Attwell
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 103 minutes
Box office collection: N/A
Where to watch: Theater
IMDb rating: N/A
5) Aakhri Sach
A bone-chilling tale that unravels the most twisted ties of fate, the trapped secrets of a family, and terrifying horrors an investigator has ever seen.
Release date: August 25
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Directed by: Robbie Grewal
Starring: Tamannaah Bhatia, Sanjiv Chopra, Kriti Vij
Suitable for: A
Box office collection: N/A
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
IMDb rating: N/A
6) King Of Kotha
In a crime-infested town, Kannan Bhai and his gang are the reigning powers. To combat this reign and seek revenge, Inspector Shahul tactfully plots the return of the 'King', leading to a transformative turn of events.
Release date: August 24
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
Directed by: Abhilash Joshiy
Starring: Dulquer Salmaan, Shanthi Krishna, Manju Vani, Rajesh Sharma, Saran Shakthi, Senthil Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Nyla Usha, Dulquer Salmaan, Anikha Surendran, Shammi Thilakan , Prasanna, Chemban Vinod Jose, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gokul Suresh, Ritika Singh
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 165 minutes
Box office collection: N/A
Platform: Theater
IMDb rating: N/A
7) Ragnarok Season 3
Magne (David Stakston), a senior in high school in a tiny town in Norway, discovers that he is the one who has been chosen to confront an ancient adversary who is so powerful that he controls not just the town but the entire nation. He must remain composed throughout it all and act sensibly for a teenage boy in love.
Release date: August 24
Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
Directed by: Mogens Hagedorn
Starring: David Stakston, Danu Sunth, Bjørn Sundquist, Benjamin Helstad, Billie Barker, Vebjørn Enger, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø
Suitable for: 16+
Run time: Last two seasons of Ragnarok, there will be a total number of six episodes, each running time will be around 47 minutes
Box office collection: N/A
Platform: Netflix
IMDb rating: N/A
