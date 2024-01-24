What to watch this weekend: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur

Another weekend is nearing and you must be wondering how to spend it. Well, worry not! Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming shows that are releasing in theaters, and on various leading OTT platforms. From the much-awaited Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan releasing in theatres to Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur getting an OTT release; let’s check out the list.

1. Fighter

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Release Date: January 25

January 25 Stars: Deepika Padukone , Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh

, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Genre: Action, Drama, Biography

Action, Drama, Biography Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Fighter has references to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike incidents. Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his limitations to become a true hero.

2. Sam Bahadur

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Release Date: January 26

January 26 Stars: Vicky Kaushal , Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi

, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Genre: Drama, War, Biography

Drama, War, Biography Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw aka. Sam Bahadur, was the Chief of Army Staff during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Sanya Malhotra plays his wife Silloo Maneckshaw, while Fatima Sana Sheikh portrays the role of Late Smt. Indira Gandhi.

3. Karmma Calling

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 26

January 26 Stars: Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, Namrata Sheth, Vikramjeet Virk, Rohit Roy

Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, Namrata Sheth, Vikramjeet Virk, Rohit Roy Director: Ruchi Narain

Ruchi Narain Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In a story where revenge is the only weapon and forgiveness is absent, the narrative revolves around the universal retribution of karma. The story weaves thrills and mystery into every twist. Indrani, immune to power, money, and rules, remains unchallenged. The suspense unfolds as she confronts her karma - a force even God can forgive, but karma does not.

4. Neru

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Release Date: January 23

January 23 Stars: Mohanlal, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan

Mohanlal, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan Director: Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The story of Neru follows Sara, a blind sculptor, who seeks justice after suffering trauma. She contends with the legal system and her resilience to find a resolution.

5. The Underdoggs

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: January 26

January 26 Stars: Snoop Dogg , Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, George Lopez

, Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, George Lopez Director: Charles Stone

Charles Stone Genre: Comedy, Sport

Comedy, Sport Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Underdoggs story follows an ex-NFL star who mentors youth football to evade prison, altering his path with a commitment to guide and inspire the team.

6. Animal

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Release Date: January 26

January 26 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor , Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra

, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters, and ultimately the protagonist becomes essentially an animal.

