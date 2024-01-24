What to watch this weekend: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur
What to watch this weekend: These exciting releases are mix of comedy, drama, thrillers, fantasy and biography genres. Take a look at the list and get ready to binge-watch!
Another weekend is nearing and you must be wondering how to spend it. Well, worry not! Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming shows that are releasing in theaters, and on various leading OTT platforms. From the much-awaited Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan releasing in theatres to Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur getting an OTT release; let’s check out the list.
1. Fighter
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Release Date: January 25
- Stars: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Genre: Action, Drama, Biography
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Fighter has references to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike incidents. Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his limitations to become a true hero.
2. Sam Bahadur
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Release Date: January 26
- Stars:Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Genre: Drama, War, Biography
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5
Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw aka. Sam Bahadur, was the Chief of Army Staff during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Sanya Malhotra plays his wife Silloo Maneckshaw, while Fatima Sana Sheikh portrays the role of Late Smt. Indira Gandhi.
3. Karmma Calling
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: January 26
- Stars: Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, Namrata Sheth, Vikramjeet Virk, Rohit Roy
- Director: Ruchi Narain
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
In a story where revenge is the only weapon and forgiveness is absent, the narrative revolves around the universal retribution of karma. The story weaves thrills and mystery into every twist. Indrani, immune to power, money, and rules, remains unchallenged. The suspense unfolds as she confronts her karma - a force even God can forgive, but karma does not.
4. Neru
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Release Date: January 23
- Stars: Mohanlal, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan
- Director: Jeethu Joseph
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
The story of Neru follows Sara, a blind sculptor, who seeks justice after suffering trauma. She contends with the legal system and her resilience to find a resolution.
5. The Underdoggs
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: January 26
- Stars: Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, George Lopez
- Director: Charles Stone
- Genre: Comedy, Sport
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Underdoggs story follows an ex-NFL star who mentors youth football to evade prison, altering his path with a commitment to guide and inspire the team.
6. Animal
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Release Date: January 26
- Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters, and ultimately the protagonist becomes essentially an animal.
