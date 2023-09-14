What to watch this weekend: From Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala to Barbie; here's a list

OTT platforms are gaining attention among movie lovers as they allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. September is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is incomparable. From Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala to Barbie, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1) Bambai Meri Jaan

The story of Bambai Meri Jaan follows the exploits of gangster Dara Kadri. The series is filmed from the perspective of his father, Ismail Kadri, a former police officer. It describes how Dara, who put his family at risk, became one of the most daring criminals.

Release date: September 14

Genre: Action, Crime

Directed by: Shujaat Saudagar

Starring: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

2) Kaala

The plot of Kaala revolves around a committed IB agent who tries to nab criminals involved in money laundering and turning legal funds into illegal ones, which are used to finance shady arms sales, terrorism, and other activities.

Release date: September 15

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Directed by: Bejoy Nambiar

Starring: Trishaan, Jitin Gulati, Satish Badal

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: N/A

3) Barbie

Barbie which had a blockbuster theatrical release, going to have an OTT release too. Barbie and Ken are the main characters of the film. They visit the real world and are on a quest to find a depressed Barbie owner. Barbie learns a lot about how the world works and how unlike in Barbie Land, women aren't as dominant in the real world while there.

Release date: September 12

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae

Suitable for: PG 13

Run time: 1h 54 m

Where to watch: Apple TV/Amazon Prime/BMS Stream

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

4) Love At First Sight

Hadley and Oliver fall in love on a flight from New York to London. However, they lose each other at customs and the possibility of meeting each other again seems unlikely, but fate may have a way of changing the odds.

Advertisement

Release date: September 15

Genre: Romance, Drama

Directed by: Vanessa Caswill

Starring: Ben Hardy, Haley Lu Richardson, Jameela Jamil

Suitable for: PG 13

Run time: 1h 30 m

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: N/A

5) Once Upon A Crime

This fairy tale is very unique. When Little Red Riding Hood chooses Cinderella to go to the midnight ball, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Release date: September 14

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Crime

Directed by: Yûichi Fukuda

Starring: Kanna Hashimoto, Yûko Araki, Takanori Iwata

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 1h 45 m

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: N/A

ALSO READ: Bambai Meri Jaan Twitter Review: Netizens hail Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's crime drama as 'masterpiece'