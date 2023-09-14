What to watch this weekend: From Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala to Barbie; here's a list
What to watch this weekend (14th September–17th September): These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Take a look at the list and get ready to watch!
OTT platforms are gaining attention among movie lovers as they allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. September is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is incomparable. From Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala to Barbie, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.
1) Bambai Meri Jaan
The story of Bambai Meri Jaan follows the exploits of gangster Dara Kadri. The series is filmed from the perspective of his father, Ismail Kadri, a former police officer. It describes how Dara, who put his family at risk, became one of the most daring criminals.
Release date: September 14
Genre: Action, Crime
Directed by: Shujaat Saudagar
Starring: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
IMDb rating: 8.0/10
2) Kaala
The plot of Kaala revolves around a committed IB agent who tries to nab criminals involved in money laundering and turning legal funds into illegal ones, which are used to finance shady arms sales, terrorism, and other activities.
Release date: September 15
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller
Directed by: Bejoy Nambiar
Starring: Trishaan, Jitin Gulati, Satish Badal
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
IMDb rating: N/A
3) Barbie
Barbie which had a blockbuster theatrical release, going to have an OTT release too. Barbie and Ken are the main characters of the film. They visit the real world and are on a quest to find a depressed Barbie owner. Barbie learns a lot about how the world works and how unlike in Barbie Land, women aren't as dominant in the real world while there.
Release date: September 12
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Directed by: Greta Gerwig
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae
Suitable for: PG 13
Run time: 1h 54 m
Where to watch: Apple TV/Amazon Prime/BMS Stream
IMDb rating: 7.2/10
4) Love At First Sight
Hadley and Oliver fall in love on a flight from New York to London. However, they lose each other at customs and the possibility of meeting each other again seems unlikely, but fate may have a way of changing the odds.
Release date: September 15
Genre: Romance, Drama
Directed by: Vanessa Caswill
Starring: Ben Hardy, Haley Lu Richardson, Jameela Jamil
Suitable for: PG 13
Run time: 1h 30 m
Where to watch: Netflix
IMDb rating: N/A
5) Once Upon A Crime
This fairy tale is very unique. When Little Red Riding Hood chooses Cinderella to go to the midnight ball, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Release date: September 14
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Crime
Directed by: Yûichi Fukuda
Starring: Kanna Hashimoto, Yûko Araki, Takanori Iwata
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 1h 45 m
Where to watch: Netflix
IMDb rating: N/A
