What to watch this weekend: From Dhak Dhak to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One; here's a list

From OTT platforms to movies released at theaters, October is filled with comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. People can watch their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. On the other hand, the feeling of watching movies with family members and friends in a theater is unmatched. From Dhak Dhak to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainers can enjoy.
1) Dhak Dhak
The story revolves around the road trip of four women from different age groups and social backgrounds to explore self-discovery. Tarun Dudeja's directorial is jointly bankrolled by actress Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.
Release date: October 13
Genre: Drama
Directed by: Tarun Dudeja
Starring: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Theaters
IMDb rating: N/A
2) Sultan of Delhi
The story depicts the journey of Arjun Bhatia exploring a tale of greed, betrayal, courage, and the ultimate fight for power.
Release date: October 13
Genre: Action
Directed by: Milan Luthria
Starring: Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
IMDb rating: N/A
3) Kofuku
Sadaf meets a stranger in a Café in Mussoorie who insists that he would show her around. What lay ahead was a rendezvous that changed Sadaf's perspective on her life.
Release date: October 9
Genre: Drama
Directed by: Sumit Suresh Kumar
Starring: Adah Sharma, Jatin Sarna
Suitable for: 18+
Run time: 18 minutes
Where to watch: Jio Cinema
IMDb rating: 6.3/10
4) Past Lives
Nora and Hae Sung, two close childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora's family leaves South Korea. In this heartbreaking modern romance, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront conceptions of destiny, love, and the decisions that define a life.
Release date: October 13
Genre: Drama, Romance
Directed by: Celine Song
Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
Suitable for: PG-13
Run time: 1h 45m
Where to watch: Past Lives is presently available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, and Prime Video, if you choose to purchase the film digitally.
IMDb rating: 8/10
5) Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Release date: October 11
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller
Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie
Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames
Suitable for: PG-13
Run time: 2h 43m
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
