What to watch this weekend: From Dhak Dhak to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One; here's a list

From OTT platforms to movies released at theaters, October is filled with comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. People can watch their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. On the other hand, the feeling of watching movies with family members and friends in a theater is unmatched. From Dhak Dhak to Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainers can enjoy.

1) Dhak Dhak

The story revolves around the road trip of four women from different age groups and social backgrounds to explore self-discovery. Tarun Dudeja's directorial is jointly bankrolled by actress Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.

Release date: October 13

Genre: Drama

Directed by: Tarun Dudeja

Starring: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

2) Sultan of Delhi

The story depicts the journey of Arjun Bhatia exploring a tale of greed, betrayal, courage, and the ultimate fight for power.

Release date: October 13

Genre: Action

Directed by: Milan Luthria

Starring: Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: N/A

3) Kofuku

Sadaf meets a stranger in a Café in Mussoorie who insists that he would show her around. What lay ahead was a rendezvous that changed Sadaf's perspective on her life.

Release date: October 9

Genre: Drama

Directed by: Sumit Suresh Kumar

Starring: Adah Sharma, Jatin Sarna

Suitable for: 18+

Run time: 18 minutes

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

4) Past Lives

Nora and Hae Sung, two close childhood friends, are torn apart after Nora's family leaves South Korea. In this heartbreaking modern romance, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront conceptions of destiny, love, and the decisions that define a life.

Release date: October 13

Genre: Drama, Romance

Directed by: Celine Song

Starring: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

Suitable for: PG-13

Run time: 1h 45m

Where to watch: Past Lives is presently available on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, and Prime Video, if you choose to purchase the film digitally.

IMDb rating: 8/10

5) Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Release date: October 11

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames

Suitable for: PG-13

Run time: 2h 43m

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

