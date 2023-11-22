What to watch this weekend: From Farrey to Oppenheimer; full list INSIDE

November is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. OTT platforms manage to gain the attention of movie lovers as they allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet from anywhere they like. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater cannot be compared to anything. From Farrey to Oppenheimer, have a look at this short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1) Farrey

After entering an elite school on a scholarship, orphan genius Niyati (Alizeh Agnihotri) is caught up in cheating when some of her rich friends trick her into helping her cheat on her exams using sophisticated methods.

Release date: November 24

Genre: Thriller

Directed by: Soumendra Padhi

Starring: Alizeh Agnihotri, Ronit Roy, Juhi Babbar, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Saxon Cook

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 2h 10mins

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

2) Leo

A 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.

Release date: November 21

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Directed by: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

Starring: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong

Suitable for: PG

Run time: 1h 42m

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

3) Oppenheimer

The story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the theoretical physicist and "Father of the Atomic Bomb," who participated in the World War II Manhattan Project, which resulted in the development of the world's first nuclear weapons — and later found himself confronted with the moral implications of scientific progress.

Release date: November 21

Genre: Drama, Biography, History

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Macon Blair, Tony Goldwyn

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 3h

Box office collection: Worldwide Gross Collection 7,705.50 cr.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

4) The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4

Advertisement

This show revolves around a middle-class Sharma family. There's a gossip-loving grandmother, a hardworking father, a sanskaari mom, and two grown-up kids who are dealing with their middle-classness in the best way possible.

Release date: November 24

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Created by: Arunabh Kumar

Starring: Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, Chandan Anand

Suitable for: 16+

Where to watch: Zee5

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

5) Last Call For Istanbul

A chance meeting at the airport leads two married people to an unforgettable night full of excitement, desire, and temptation in New York City.

Release date: November 24

Genre: Drama, Romance

Directed by: Gonenc Uyanik

Starring: Kivanç Tatlitug, Beren Saat, Annie McCain Engman

Suitable for: 18+

Run time: 1h 31m

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: N/A

ALSO READ: Karan Johar announces film with Kartik Aaryan on latter’s birthday: ‘May our collaboration only grow’