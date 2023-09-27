What to watch this weekend: From Fukrey 3, Tumse Na Ho Payega to King of Kotha; here's a list

What to watch this weekend: These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy that will take you to a different world. Take a look at the list and get ready to watch!

Written by Arpita Sarkar Updated on Sep 27, 2023
Entertainment lovers are not out of content as September is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. OTT platforms manage to capture the attention of movie lovers. Through this platform, they can watch their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content from any location of their choice through internet-connected devices such as laptops, computers, smartphones, or tablets. On the other hand, watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater has a different kind of feeling. 

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Worry not, as Pinkvilla presents a short list of interesting shows. From Fukrey 3, Tumse Na Ho Payega to King of Kotha, have a look at this list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1) Fukrey 3 

Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, four buddies in Fukrey, desire to make fast money and approach the legendary Bholi to invest in their scheme. When they lose her money, however, they must devise a strategy or face the consequences.

Release date: September 28 
Genre: Comedy, Drama 
Directed by: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba
Starring: Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 2h 27m
Box office collection: N/A 
Where to watch: Theaters 
IMDb rating: N/A 

2) Tumse Na Ho Payega 

The story follows a bunch of guys who are bored with their mundane jobs. After thinking a lot, they decide to quit their jobs and plan to start their own business. However, they face challenges when things take a turn. 

Release date: September 29 
Genre: Comedy, Drama 
Directed by: Abhishek Sinha
Starring: Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Karan Jotwani, and Meghna Malik
Suitable for: U/A 
Box office collection: N/A 
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar 
IMDb rating: N/A 

3) Love Is In The Air 

The story follows a seaplane pilot flying in the tropics who finds herself falling for the man sent to sink her business.

Release date: September 28
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance 
Directed by: Adrian Powers 
Starring: Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing
Suitable for: 18+ 
Run time: 1h 28m 
Box office collection: N/A 
Where to watch: Netflix 
IMDb rating: N/A 

4) Agent 

Agent is about a spy with a mysterious past goes on to a mission to reveal the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization.

Release date: September 29 
Genre: Action, Thriller 
Directed by: Surender Reddy
Starring: Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya
Suitable for: U/A 
Where to watch: SonyLiv 
IMDb rating: N/A 

5) King of Kotha 

Kannan bhai and his gang rule supreme in the lawless town of Kotha, even limiting the state government's interference. CI Shahul Haasan skillfully arranges for Kotha Rajendran Raju, the King of Kotha, to return in order to combat this and exact retribution for his humiliation, which causes a dramatic change of events in the town.

Release date: September 28
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller 
Directed by: Abhilash Joshiy 
Starring: Dulquer Salmaan, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Prasanna , Shammi Thilakan, Anikha Surendran, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sudhi Koppa, Senthil Krishna, Saran Shakthi, Rajesh Sharma, Manju Vani, Ritika Singh
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar 
IMDb rating: 6.6/10

