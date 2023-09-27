What to watch this weekend: From Fukrey 3, Tumse Na Ho Payega to King of Kotha; here's a list

Entertainment lovers are not out of content as September is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. OTT platforms manage to capture the attention of movie lovers. Through this platform, they can watch their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content from any location of their choice through internet-connected devices such as laptops, computers, smartphones, or tablets. On the other hand, watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater has a different kind of feeling.

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Worry not, as Pinkvilla presents a short list of interesting shows. From Fukrey 3, Tumse Na Ho Payega to King of Kotha, have a look at this list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1) Fukrey 3

Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, four buddies in Fukrey, desire to make fast money and approach the legendary Bholi to invest in their scheme. When they lose her money, however, they must devise a strategy or face the consequences.

Release date: September 28

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Directed by: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

Starring: Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 2h 27m

Where to watch: Theaters

2) Tumse Na Ho Payega

The story follows a bunch of guys who are bored with their mundane jobs. After thinking a lot, they decide to quit their jobs and plan to start their own business. However, they face challenges when things take a turn.

Release date: September 29

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Directed by: Abhishek Sinha

Starring: Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Karan Jotwani, and Meghna Malik

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

3) Love Is In The Air

The story follows a seaplane pilot flying in the tropics who finds herself falling for the man sent to sink her business.

Release date: September 28

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Directed by: Adrian Powers

Starring: Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing

Suitable for: 18+

Run time: 1h 28m

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Agent

Agent is about a spy with a mysterious past goes on to a mission to reveal the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization.

Release date: September 29

Genre: Action, Thriller

Directed by: Surender Reddy

Starring: Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: SonyLiv

5) King of Kotha

Kannan bhai and his gang rule supreme in the lawless town of Kotha, even limiting the state government's interference. CI Shahul Haasan skillfully arranges for Kotha Rajendran Raju, the King of Kotha, to return in order to combat this and exact retribution for his humiliation, which causes a dramatic change of events in the town.

Release date: September 28

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Directed by: Abhilash Joshiy

Starring: Dulquer Salmaan, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Prasanna , Shammi Thilakan, Anikha Surendran, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sudhi Koppa, Senthil Krishna, Saran Shakthi, Rajesh Sharma, Manju Vani, Ritika Singh

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

