What to watch this weekend: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan to Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee; here's a list

September is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. OTT platforms manage to gain the attention of movie lovers as they allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet from anywhere they like. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater cannot be compared to anything. From Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan to Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee, have a look at this short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1) Jaane Jaan

An OTT movie release that you cannot miss this week is the mystery thriller titled Jaan Jaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is set in Kalimpong. The story revolves around a single mother and her daughter. A mother tries to cover up her estranged husband's murder while the police investigate with the help of her neighbor.

Release date: September 21

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Directed by: Sujoy Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram

Suitable for: 16+

Run time: 2h 19 m

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

2) The Great Indian Family

The story of The Great Indian Family revolves around a pious Hindu man named Veda Vyas Tripath. His life is perfect because he has a loving family, a prosperous career, and respect in society. However, things take a serious turn when he learns that he is actually a Muslim by birth. Everyone starts treating him differently as he struggles to convince them that he is the same person regardless of his religion.

Release date: September 22

Genre: Family

Directed by: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Starring: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra

Suitable for: 16+

Run time: 1h 52 m

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

3) Sukhee

Sukhee tells the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra. Bored with her mundane life as a housewife, she decides to go to Delhi to attend her school reunion. While everyone pulls at her for abandoning her responsibilities at home, Sukhee finds peace when she meets her friends. On her short trip to Delhi, she realizes what she has been missing all this time and decides to make a change in her life.

Release date: September 22

Genre: Drama

Directed by: Sonal Joshi

Starring: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 2h 19 m

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

4) Love Again

The story revolves around Mira Ray who tries to get over her fiance's death by sending romantic texts to his old number. The number, however, has been reassigned to a journalist, Rob Burns. Touched by the sweet message, Rob decides to win her heart. He takes the help of Celine Dion, whom he meets for a feature he is working on.

Release date: September 20

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Directed by: James C. Strouse

Starring: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

Suitable for: PG-13

Run time: 1h 44 m

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

5) Athidhi

The horror series showcases the story of a man who lives alone in a large mansion. Strange things begin to happen when a strange woman knocks on the palace door on a rainy night. '

Release date: September 19

Genre: Thriller

Directed by: Praveen Sattaru

Starring: Venu Thottempudi, Avantika Mishra, Aditi Gautam, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Ravi Varma, and Chanakya Tejas

Suitable for: 16+

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

6) Cassandro

The story revolves around a gay wrestler named Saúl Armendáriz. He traveled to Ciudad Juárez, Mexico to participate in a lucha libre wrestling match. When he fights under the name of El Topo, everything changes when he meets his new trainer Sabrina. She encourages him to compete as exótico which gives rise to his new identity and breakthrough as Cassandro.

Release date: September 22

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Directed by: Roger Ross Williams

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, El Hijo del Santo, Bad Bunny

Suitable for: R

Run time: 1h 47 m

Box office collection: N/A

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

