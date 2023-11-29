What to watch this weekend: From Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur; full list INSIDE
What to watch this weekend: These releases are a mix of genres like comedy, drama, thrillers, and fantasy. Take a look at the list and mark your calendar!
A bucket of entertainment awaits movie buffs in the next few weeks. OTT platforms manage to capture the attention of movie lovers as they allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content from anywhere they choose via an internet-connected device like a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. On the other hand, nothing compares to the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater.
From Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol's Animal to Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, have a look at this short list of content across genres and platforms that movie lovers can cherish.
1) Animal
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: December 1
- Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Animal is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters and ultimately the protagonist becomes essentially an 'animal'.
2) Sam Bahadur
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: December 1
- Stars: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Genre: Biography
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw aka Sam Bahadur, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Sanya Malhotra will play his wife Silloo Maneckshaw, while Fatima Sana Sheikh will portray the role of Indian Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi.
3) Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue
- IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
- Release Date: December 1
- Stars: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya
- Director: Tinu Suresh Desai
- Genre: Action, Drama, Biography
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is based on the actual account of Jaswant Singh Gill (Akshay Kumar), a former additional chief mining engineer who, in 1989, in Raniganj, West Bengal, rescued 65 miners stranded in a flooded mine.
4) Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Release Date: December 2
- Stars: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Inaamulhaq
- Director: Laxman Utekar
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Family
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stares at the story of a happily wed couple for two years, Kapil and Soumya, who have had privacy difficulties because they live in a joint family. The pair decides to invest because they want to buy their own home, but it unexpectedly exceeds their budget.
5) Family Switch
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: November 30
- Stars: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers
- Director: McG
- Genre: Comedy, Family
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the Walkers to wake up to a full body switch, can they unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout?
