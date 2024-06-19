What to watch this weekend: Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory Season 3 to Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan's Ishq Vishk Rebound

This upcoming weekend is filled with exciting movies and shows. The list is unmissable; from Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory Season 3 to Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal's Ishq Vishk Rebound, several new shows and movies are being released this weekend.

1. Kota Factory Season 3

Release Date: June 20

Release Date: June 20

Star Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Tillotama Shome, Ranjan Raj, Mayur More, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai

Director: Pratish Mehta

Pratish Mehta Genre: Series

Series Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In the third season of Kota Factory, we will see ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ taking on the responsibility of JEE aspirants struggling with teenage infatuations and other aspects of youthful age. The trailer captures the tension among kids about cracking the exam.

2. Ishq Vishk Rebound

Release Date: June 21

June 21 Star Cast: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal Director: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari

Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Ishq Vishk Rebound deals with friendship, situationship, and love. The official synopsis of the film reads, "Experience the journey of three best friends, 2 relationships, 2 breakups, and a cascade of unfolding confusions. See how the equations shift when romance sparks, and you are bound to wonder whether exes can truly remain friends. In an era where labels seem to matter less, Ishq Vishk Rebound asks: What really defines a bond?" The film has been receiving attention ever since its announcement.

3. Bad Cop

Release Date: June 21

June 21 Star Cast: Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah

Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah Director: Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In the trailer, we see Gulshan Devaiah taking on the double role of twins Karan and Arjun. Karan, a dynamic cop, and Arjun, a clever thief, are opposites who choose divergent paths. However, their fates become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap is seen as Kazbe Mama, a deadly, manipulative, and lethal character. Harleen Sethi stars as the righteous cop Devika, while Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita play significant roles in this suspenseful thriller.

