What to watch this weekend: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion to Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's Maharaj

Another exciting weekend is upcoming, with several new movies and shows in the kitty. These are a mix of comedy, romance, drama, and more. From Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion to Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Maharaj, several new shows and movies are being released this weekend.

Pinkvilla has made a list of upcoming movies just for you to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Chandu Champion

Release Date: June 14

June 14 Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse

Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Genre: Action, Drama, Biography

Action, Drama, Biography Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films, Chandu Champion is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

2. Maharaj

Release Date: June 14

June 14 Star Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Junaid Khan, Shalini Pandey, Sharvari

Jaideep Ahlawat, Junaid Khan, Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Director: Siddharth P Malhotra

Siddharth P Malhotra Genre: Drama, Crime Fiction

Drama, Crime Fiction Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Maharaj will focus on the fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events from the 1860s, the first poster of the film shows Jaideep in the role of king. He can be seen standing against the backdrop of his huge palace. On the other hand, Junaid, in contrast to him, has a newspaper in the background. The text on the newspaper read, “Supreme Court Of Bombay.”

3. Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

Release Date: June 14

June 14 Star Cast: Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak

Sunny Singh, Avneet Kaur, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak Director: Ishrat Khan

Ishrat Khan Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage follows Luv, who is in love with Ishika and wants to ask for her hand in marriage. A laughter riot follows when his widowed father falls in love with Ishika's mother. The poster captures a romantic scene between Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh, giving a sneak peek into a blossoming romance. The two actors can be seen sharing an intimate embrace and a delicate pink rose between them.

4. Inside Out 2

Release Date: June 14

June 14 Director: Kelsey Mann

Kelsey Mann Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Ananya Panday lent her voice to Riley in the Hindi dubbed version of Inside Out 2. Sharing her experience of voicing for Riley, she said it made her relive her childhood moments. "This is definitely, the most fun I've had at work," she added.

The sequel to the 2015 film Inside Out promises to take Riley on a ride where she'll explore new emotions such as anxiety, Ennui, and embarrassment. The film will be released in English and Hindi on June 14, 2024.

