What to watch this weekend: Khufiya, Thank You For Coming to Gadar 2; here's a list

From OTT platforms to movies released at theaters, October is filled with lots of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. People can watch their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. On the other hand, the feeling of watching movies with family members and friends in a theater is unmatched. From Khufiya, Thank You For Coming to Gadar 2, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment fans can enjoy.

1) Khufiya

Khufiya follows the story of RAW agent, Krishna Mehra who is assigned the task by India’s Research & Analysis Wing to track down the mole selling the country’s defense secrets to enemies. It is upon her to juggle with her dual identity as a spy and lover and find clues.

Release date: October 5

Genre: Action, Crime, Biography

Directed by: Vishal Bhardwaj

Starring: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar. Azmeri Haque Badhon, Lalit Parimoo, Rahul Vohra

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: N/A

2) Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming revolves around five friends who navigate the dramatic consequences of the lies they tell each other, while also discovering the true meaning of friendship, love, and sexual awakening.

Release date: October 6

Genre: Comedy

Directed by: Karan Boolani

Starring: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 1h 16m

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

3) Gadar 2

This is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film revolves around Tara Singh, who goes missing during a fight on the border. The film is set against the backdrop of the Crush India campaign in 1971.

Release date: October 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Directed by: Anil Sharma

Starring: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Bhakti Rathod, Rakesh Bedi

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 2h 50m

Where to watch: Zee5

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

4) Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

The survival thriller is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal. The film tells the story of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad and how he managed to save 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Release date: October 6

Genre: Action, Biography, Drama

Directed by: Tinu Suresh Desai

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

5) OMG 2

The theme of the movie is the Indian educational system. Most of India still views sex education as a taboo subject, but with OMG 2, filmmaker Amit Rai hopes to start a discussion about its inclusion in school curricula. The storyline of OMG 2 centres on how Vivek (Aarush Varma)'s mental health is affected by an incident of schoolyard masturbation and how this affects how society views his entire family.

Release date: October 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Directed by: Amit Rai

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, Parth Siddhpura, Shriidhar Dubey, Rajiv Kachroo, Vedika Nawani

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

6) Dono

A journey towards love between two strangers. After a lengthy 33-year hiatus following Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), the movie marks Avnish S. Barjatya's directorial debut and Rajshri Productions' first effort at a love story.

Release date: October 5

Genre: Drama, Romance

Directed by: Avnish Barjatya

Starring: Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

7) Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Set in an emergency room, the series follows the medical staff at the hospital as they tackle risky situations, while other first responders across the city of Mumbai deal with crises of enormous magnitude.

Release date: October 6

Genre: Medical drama

Directed by: Nikkhil Advani

Starring: Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bhardwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Prakash Belawadi, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ridhi Dogra, Balaji Gauri, Sonali Kulkarni

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: N/A

