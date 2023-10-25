What to watch this weekend: Koffee With Karan 8 to Aspirants Season 2; list INSIDE

Through OTT platforms, people can access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. October is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is incomparable. From Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 to Aspirants Seaons 2, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.

1) Koffee With Karan 8

One of the most famous Indian talk shows hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is back with its eighth season. The first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 is set to be graced by Bollywood’s most dynamic couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. This season is shaping up to be even more exciting and insightful, revealing a candid, uncovered side of the stars. With intense rapid-fire sessions and captivating exchanges, the audience is in for a treat. The show first premiered in 2004 and quickly became one of the most popular talk shows in India.

Release date: October 26

Genre: TV series

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: N/A

2) Duranga Season 2

Duranga Season 2 takes a far-fetched scenario with a serial killer and a police officer's quest to find all the keys to his answers in the house.

Release date: October 24

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Suspense

Directed by: Rohan Sippy

Starring: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashhti Dhami, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rajesh Khattar, Amit Sadh, Barkha Bisht

Suitable for: 16+

Run time: The second season comprises 8 episodes, each with a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Where to watch: Zee5

IMDb rating: N/A

3) Aspirants season 2

The first season of Aspirants introduces us to Abhilash, Guri, and SK as they navigate the challenging journey of UPSC preparation in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar. The second season further explores the evolving relationship between Sandeep and Abhilash, highlighting the complexities of balancing a mentor dynamic with a close friendship as the narrative challenges them with important life decisions.

Release date: October 25

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Directed by: Apoorv Singh Karki

Starring: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Parihar and Namita Dubey.

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: N/A

4) Aankh Micholi

A misfit family is trying to keep some secrets from the prospective NRI suitor and his family since they want their daughter to marry a well-to-do NRI. As the family members go out of their way to keep the girl's identity hidden, a sequence of bizarre humorous twists and turns will emerge.

Release date: October 27

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Directed by: Umesh Shukla

Starring: Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Abhimanyu Dassani, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz, Darshan Jariwala, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Grusha Kapoor, Abhimanyu Dasani

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 2h 19m

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

5) Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

In Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, an interesting social thriller, Bela investigates the disappearance of Sajini. The film aims to question Sajini's choice and escape.

Release date: October 27

Genre: Thriller

Directed by: Mikhil Musale

Starring: Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur, Sumeet Vyas, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Soham Majumdar, Chinmay Mandekar, Shruti Vyas, Ashutosh Gaikwad, and Rashmi Agdekar

Suitable for: U/A

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

6) 12th Fail

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Anurag Pathak, 12th Fail is a celebration of millions of students and their tireless spirit of never giving up. The film is the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma - a resident of a small town in Chambal who fearlessly takes up the idea of ​​resuming his academic journey and regaining his fortune in a place where millions of students try for the toughest competitive exam in the world - UPSC.

Release date: October 27

Genre: Drama

Directed by: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Starring: Vikrant Massey, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Anant Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar, Harish Khanna, Sanjay Bishnoi, Sukumar Tudu, Medha Shankar, Suraj Naagar

Suitable for: U/A

Run time: 2h 27m

Where to watch: Theaters

IMDb rating: N/A

7) The Enfield Poltergeist

Peggy Hodgson, a single mother, who lived in the house with her daughters Janet, 11, and Margaret, 13, was convinced the house was haunted by an evil spirit. This ghost channeled its energy through Janet, whose behavior became increasingly disturbing and eccentric.

Release date: October 28

Genre: Documentary, Horror

Directed by: Jerry Rothwell

Starring: Olivia Booth-Ford, Christos Lawton, Daniel Lee, Grace Evans, Charlie Blackwood, Paula Benson

Suitable for: 16+

Where to watch: Apple TV+

IMDb rating: N/A

