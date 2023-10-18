What to watch this weekend: Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff's Ganapath to The Nun II; here's a list
What to watch this weekend (18 October–22 October): These releases are mixed of genres of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy. Note them down and get ready to watch!
OTT platforms are gaining attention among movie lovers as they allow viewers to access their favorite TV shows, movies, or other media content through an Internet-connected device such as a laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet. October is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. On the other hand, the feeling of watching a movie with family members and friends in a theater is incomparable. From Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath to nerve-wrenching The Nun II, here is a short list of content across genres and platforms that entertainment lovers can enjoy.
1) Ganapath - Part 1
In a dystopian future, Ganapath, a relentless and skilled vigilante, embarks on a mission to destroy a powerful criminal empire that grips the city in fear, Ganapath becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed leading to darkness.
Release date: October 20
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
Directed by: Vikas Bahl
Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Elli AvrRam, Hiten Patel, Brahim Chab, Atul Sharma, Ishika Mehra, Ziad Bakri, Jess Liaudin, Simon Ellis, Lee Charles, Aaron-jon North, Adi Chugh, Rahman, Eli Avram, Faisal Mohammed
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 2h 2min
Box office collection: N/A
Where to watch: Theaters
IMDb rating: N/A
2) Kaala Paani
In an invisible battle between humans and nature, individuals try to survive and escape the salty seas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in this survival drama series.
Release date: October 18
Genre: Drama, Adventure
Directed by: Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani
Starring: Ashutosh Gowariker, Mona Singh, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Vikas Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Poornima Indrajith
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Netflix
IMDb rating: 9.5/10
3) Permanent Roommates Season 3
The series starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh returns with its third installment, as Mikesh and Tanya navigate new challenges in their relationship. When Tanya, inspired by her friends, aspires to relocate to Canada, Mikesh, content with his life in India, finds himself at odds with his dream. Facing divergent paths, the pair struggle with whether to move abroad, stay united, or break up.
Release date: October 18
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Directed by: Shreyansh Pandey
Starring: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Shishir Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Akshendra Mishra, Sapna Bhatt, Ambrish Verma
Suitable for: U/A
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb rating: N/A
4) Leo (2023)
The movie revolves around the turn of events in the life of a young man (Thalapathy Vijay) who makes chocolates.
Release date: October 19
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Directed by: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Starring: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Joseph Vijay, Mansoor Ali Khan, Babu Antony, Denzil Smith, Mathew Thomas, Madonna Sebastian
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 2h 43m
Box office collection: N/A
Where to watch: Theaters
IMDb rating: 9.5/10
5) Yaariyan 2
Yaariyan 2 tells the story of three cousins, Shikhar, Laadli, and Bajrang, who navigate their adventures, dreams, and self-discovery in Mumbai. Laadli is facing troubles in her marriage to Abhay while Bajju experiences heartbreak and Shikhar confronts a ban from bike racing.
Release date: October 20
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical
Directed by: Vinay Sapru, Radhika Rao
Starring: Pearl V Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jaffrey, Priya Prakash Varrier, Warina Hussain, Yash Dasgupta, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Murli Sharma
Suitable for: U/A
Run time: 2h 2m
Box office collection: N/A
Where to watch: Theaters
IMDb rating: N/A
6) The Nun II
Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) runs across the demonic power Valak (Bonnie Aarons) in the form of a nun once more in 1956 in France as it makes a comeback in search of retribution.
Release date: October 19
Genre: Horror
Directed by: Michael Chaves
Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, Katelyn Rose Downey
Suitable for: A
Run time: 1h 50m
Where to watch: BookMyShow Stream
IMDb rating: 5.7/10
