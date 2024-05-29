What to watch this weekend: Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 3 to Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

This upcoming weekend is filled with an exciting list of movie and series releases. These are a mix of comedy, romance, drama, and more. From Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat Season 3 to Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, several new shows are being released this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Panchayat 3

Release Date: May 28

May 28 Star Cast: Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav

Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Deepak Kumar Mishra Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Desperate for a job after graduating from college, city-dweller Abhishek Tripathi moves to the small rural village of Phulera to become the village council secretary. But his expectations of country life are very different from the reality.

2. Swantantrya Veer Savarkar

Release Date: May 28

May 28 Star Cast: Ankita Lokhande, Randeep Hooda, Apinderdeep Singh, Mark Bennington, Richard Bhakti Klein, Russell Geoffrey Banks, David Michael Harrison, Ed Robinson, Hella Stichlmair

Ankita Lokhande, Randeep Hooda, Apinderdeep Singh, Mark Bennington, Richard Bhakti Klein, Russell Geoffrey Banks, David Michael Harrison, Ed Robinson, Hella Stichlmair Director: Randeep Hooda, Mahesh Manjrekar

Randeep Hooda, Mahesh Manjrekar Genre: Drama, Biography

Drama, Biography Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Swantantrya Veer Savarkar was released in theaters in October 2023. The film is currently streaming on the said OTT platform. It follows the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Savarkar was a top student in his university and started showing signs of a reformer, very early on in his life.

He created ripples through his strong thoughts on Abhinav Bharat, after which he traveled to Great Britain to learn their law, where he also wrote a book on India's revolt of 1857. Savarkar soon became one of the most powerful revolutionary forces among Indians around the world and as a result the most wanted man by the British.

3. Savi

Release Date: May 31

May 31 Star Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, Divya Khossla Kumar

Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Rane, Divya Khossla Kumar Director: Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

The teaser of Savi shows Divya's character making a bold confession, stating her intention to break out of a high-security prison in London, describing it as a fortress. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla, and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles.

